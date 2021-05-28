Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Covington Rips The UFC For Choosing Volkanovski/Ortega As TUF Coaches

By Cole Shelton
mmanews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColby Covington is not a fan of the UFC making Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega as the TUF coaches for the upcoming season. TUF 29 will air June 1 and see Volkanovski and Ortega as the coaches after their title fight was postponed from UFC 260. When UFC president, Dana White talked about bringing TUF back, he originally hinted at Covington and Jorge Masvidal as potential coaches but they couldn’t come to an agreement.

www.mmanews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Ortega
Person
Dana White
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Colby Covington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rips#Combat#Bjpenn#Tko
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCBloody Elbow

The Return of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Volkanovski vs Team Ortega preview

After a very long period on ice, The Ultimate Fighter is back to bring you week to week drama, antics and fights. We’re already familiar with the coaches, as UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega are set to face each other after the season concludes, but we’re first going to take a look at the fighters involved and where they came from.
UFCmmaindia.com

Brian Ortega reacts to Alexander Volkanovski calling him fake and awkward

UFC Featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega and the featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski are seemingly heating their feud by making some weird remarks about each other. The first episode of the Ultimate Fighter Season 29 was just aired on June 1 and the audience is giving mixed reviews about it. The...
UFCMMAmania.com

The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 29 results, recap for ‘Volkanovski vs Ortega’ (Ep. 2)

Season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) rolls on tonight (Tues., June 8, 2021) on ESPN+ as featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and top contender Brian Ortega attempt to guide their respective squads to victory. Last week’s debut saw both coaches pick their teams; as Volkanovski selected both the first bantamweight...
UFCmymmanews.com

Dana White expects Alexander Volkanovski to defend title against Brian Ortega at UFC 266

It appears as if a new date has been set for the upcoming title fight between UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former title challenger Brian Ortega. According to UFC President Dana White, Volkanovski and Ortega, who coached against each other on the current season of The Ultimate Fighter, are expected to meet at UFC 266 on September 4.
UFCnbnews24.com

Thanh Le Feels He Can KO UFC’s Alexander Volkanovski

Thanh Le, the reigning featherweight titleholder of ONE Championship, desires to show he’s the most effective in his weight class, no matter which banner he fights underneath. He desires to do it for actual, not simply theoretically. “I acquired into this sport to do issues nobody would ever suppose I...
UFCmmanews.com

Covington Says UFC Will Have To Force Usman’s Hand To Rematch Him

Colby Covington refuses to accept anything less than a title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for his next fight, and he believes Usman’s disinterest in the rematch is quite telling. At UFC 245, one of the greatest fights in UFC history took place when Kamaru Usman retained the...
UFCnetworthynewz.com

Colby Covington remains No. 1 contender over Leon Edwards after UFC 263, White says

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington will get the next shot at undisputed welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman. That’s according to UFC President Dana White, who on Saturday praised Leon Edwards’ performance against Nate Diaz at UFC 263 but indicated it ultimately didn’t change the pecking order at 170 pounds.
UFCfightsports.tv

UFC champ Kamaru Usman to fight Colby Covington again

UFC President Dana White has affirmed that Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will defend his strap against a familiar foe , Colby Covington. White revealed during the press conference after UFC 263 that Covington will get another title shot for the welterweight belt. After Leon Edwards beat Nate Diaz at UFC...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Dana White explains why Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal were not the TUF 29 coaches

UFC president Dana White explained why welterweight rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal were not the TUF 29 coaches. Many fans were surprised when the UFC named featherweights Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega as coaches for this season of TUF. Both fighters are tremendous talents, but for months it was rumored that the show would have Covington and Masvidal as the coaches. So when it was revealed to be Volkanovski and Ortega, some fans were let down.
UFCchatsports.com

What the Heck, Episode 63: Colby Covington, Lauren Murphy, Terrance McKinney and Eryk Anders

Lauren Murphy, Colby Covington, Terrance McKinney, Tyron Woodley, Stephen Thompson, Kamaru Usman, Eryk Anders, Nate Diaz, Leon Edwards, Ultimate Fighting Championship. On this week’s episode of What the Heck, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck speaks with UFC welterweight Colby Covington (7:24) to give an update on the negotiations for the rematch with Kamaru Usman, discusses when and where the fight could happen, Leon Edwards’ win at UFC 263 against Nate Diaz and why he believes he won’t get a title shot anytime soon, Stephen Thompson wanting to get back to a championship opportunity, Tyron Woodley boxing Jake Paul, and teammate Miguel Baeza’s ceiling.
UFCBloody Elbow

Colby Covington: Kamaru Usman would prefer ‘alien invasion’ than title rematch

Colby Covington says Kamaru Usman would prefer aliens to invade earth than put his welterweight title up for grabs again in a title rematch. Covington has apparently already signed his name on the dotted line but says Usman, the defending champion, is avoiding him at all costs and is desperately looking for a way out of the fight.
UFCBloody Elbow

Photo: Alexander Volkanovski pretends to urinate on poster of Brian Ortega

Alexander Volkanovski likes to start his day with a bit of Aussie humor, with Brian Ortega being the butt of the joke. The reigning UFC featherweight champion recently uploaded a photo on Instagram in which he and teammate Craig Jones were pictured mock-urinating on a giant poster of Ortega, who is scheduled to take on Volkanovski for the featherweight title at UFC 266.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Leon Edwards reacts after Dana White reaffirms that Colby Covington is next for UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards reacted after UFC president Dana White reaffirmed that Colby Covington is next in line for UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman. Edwards defeated Nate Diaz via unanimous decision in a five-round fight at UFC 263 on Saturday night. The win was Edwards’ ninth victory in a row, save for a No Contest with Belal Muhammad earlier this year. The Brit looks like he is ready to compete for a title and he’s hoping that he gets the opportunity to get his rematch with the champ Usman later this year. But according to White, the next title shot is still going to go to Covington.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Colby Covington Reveals Who Uses Steroids In UFC

UFC star Colby Covington during a recent interview on Submission Radio made a shocking claim. He claimed that his long time rival, Marty Usman uses steroids. Kamaru Usman had made his first successful Welterweight title defense against Covington at UFC 245 back in December 2019. UFC President Dana White has...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Colby Covington Really Hates LeBron James: "He's Garbage. He Uses That School That He’s Funding As A Tax Write Off And Then He Wants To Claim That He’s Some Good Guy"

It's not a secret that Colby Covington can't stand LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has earned some enemies thanks to his political views, and the UFC fighter is one of them. Back in August, Covington started attacking LeBron, calling him out over his political opinions, especially against former...
UFCava360.com

Season 29 Cast Reacts to Past TUF Moments

The cast of season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter, including coaches Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega, react to past memorable moments from TUF's history. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: http://bit.ly/2uJRzRR. Experience UFC live with UFC FIGHT PASS, the digital subscription service of the UFC. Visit https://ufcfightpass.com/. To...
UFCmmanews.com

Israel Adesanya Explains Why He Rejected TUF Coaching Role

Israel Adesanya has revealed why he turned down a coaching role for this year’s return of The Ultimate Fighter. “The Last Stylebender” is set to defend his 185-pound title this weekend at UFC 263 against Italy’s Marvin Vettori. When asked if he would be interested in coaching The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), Adesanya says he has no interest in participating in the show, despite many fans and pundits suggesting his personality and trash talk would suit the series perfectly.