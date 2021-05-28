Covington Rips The UFC For Choosing Volkanovski/Ortega As TUF Coaches
Colby Covington is not a fan of the UFC making Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega as the TUF coaches for the upcoming season. TUF 29 will air June 1 and see Volkanovski and Ortega as the coaches after their title fight was postponed from UFC 260. When UFC president, Dana White talked about bringing TUF back, he originally hinted at Covington and Jorge Masvidal as potential coaches but they couldn’t come to an agreement.www.mmanews.com