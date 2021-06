The COVID-19 pandemic and the corresponding rise in e-commerce sales has led to increased consumer uncertainty about whether the products they are buying online are authentic or counterfeit. According to a new report from the European Union Intellectual Property Office (“EUIPO”), nearly 10 percent of consumers in the EU – or almost 1 in 10 consumers – revealed that they have been misled into buying counterfeit goods or services over the past 12 months, and as many as 33 percent stated that they have wondered whether the products/services they purchased were the real thing.