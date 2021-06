Does your business take you places? Whether you work remotely or you’re on the road often, here are five tips to better manage operations from anywhere. • Treat yourself: When traveling for business, it’s important to arrive at your destination energized and ready to meet clients, investors and partners. With that said, it’s worthwhile to consider strategies for streamlining the logistics of getting from point A to point B. For example, you may want to apply for TSA PreCheck, a convenience that comes at a cost, but one that can save you significant hassle at the airport. Or, if you frequently hit the road, consider acquiring an electronic toll collection pass for the highways and byways you use most often. This can save you money and help you avoid time-consuming bottlenecks.