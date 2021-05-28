Cancel
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs weather: Cool, wet weather to dampen Memorial holiday weekend

By Jessica Snouwaert jessica.snouwaert@gazette.com
Gazette
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh chances of rain and cool temperatures are in store for the holiday weekend in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said. Storms are expected to start Saturday afternoon and continue through the night, the agency said. Saturday is forecast as the warmest day over the weekend with...

gazette.com
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado State
Pueblo, CO
