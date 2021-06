After some bearish signals, following a decent rise today, the Monero price now appears to be resuming a bullish movement. XMR/USD is seen dropping from the daily high of $230 to trade at $214 at the time of writing this report. The bulls had taken the price up towards the upper boundary of the channel before the market experiences a reversal and drags it down to where it is currently trading at $214. A few days ago, the bears took control of the market by dragging the price down, where it found support at the $176 level.