The paparazzi always catches Katie Holmes on the go in New York City, whether it be for her daily coffee runs or trips to the art supply store. Because of this, her fans always get to see her latest street style looks. One outfit theme that might stand out to you, in particular, is Holmes’ penchant for wearable, convenient pieces like a great trench coat or a cute pair of denim bottoms. There’s one style she’s been photographed in multiple times already and that’s wide-leg jeans. Holmes’ was previously spotted in baggy jeans back in December 2020, which proved she’s been on the anti-skinny jeans bandwagon for quite some time.