Halter Necklines Are Trending – Here Are The Sleekest Styles To Seek Out

You could be forgiven to assume that Old Hollywood and Y2K fashions have very little in common, but there’s one style-binder that both eras championed: the halter neckline. The cut has been reimagined by designers in almost every decade. The white pleated midi worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1955 cult classic The Seven Year Itch – arguably one of the most famous dresses of all time – features a halter neck. Various signature looks in Diana, Princess of Wales’s celebrated wardrobe were halter neck, including a blue plunging Catherine Walker minidress that she wore to the Serpentine Gallery in 1995, and a black velvet gown, also by Walker, that she wore to Versailles the previous year.