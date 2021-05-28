Cancel
Asteroid Potentially Bigger Than the Eiffel Tower to Fly Past Earth Next Week

By Ed Browne
msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn asteroid potentially taller than the Eiffel Tower is due to fly past Earth next month. The huge space rock, known as 2021 KT1, will make a close approach to our planet on June 1 at around 10:24 a.m. EDT. In cosmic terms, the word "close" is relative. Although NASA...

www.msn.com
