Manuel Ellis’ family calls for further reform after 3 officers charged with felonies in his death
The Washington State Attorney General’s office filed historic charges on Thursday against the three police officers involved in the death of Manuel, or “Manny” Ellis. “Yes, these three officers are getting charged. Hopefully we see them in jail,” said Monet Carter-Mixon, Manny Ellis’ sister. “It’s hard for me to be happy, hard for me to be celebrate because so many things are still being overlooked,” she said.www.msn.com