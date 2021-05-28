University of Cali Will Not Longer Accept ACT, SAT Scores

According to FairTest.org, “At least 1,400 US four-year colleges and universities will not require ACT/SAT scores for fall 2022 entry; test-optional/test-blind policies are the 'new normal' for admissions at more than 60% of all bachelor-degree [granting] institutions.” With that being said, there’s still great value in sitting for a standardized test and being able to report scores. If you take the test and do poorly, no one will force you to report your scores. You can just apply to test-optional schools and pretend like your SAT or ACT never happened. However, if you surprise yourself with above-average scores for a particular school, it’ll work to your advantage to submit your test scores. (Most colleges publish the median standardized test scores for their most recent incoming class of students on their website.) In other words, not submitting test scores to a test-optional school can’t hurt you, and submitting above-average scores can only help you—not only with being admitted but also with merit-based scholarships.