University of Cali Will Not Longer Accept ACT, SAT Scores

By Sara E. Teller
legalreader.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntrance exam scores will not longer be part of the university’s admissions process. The University of California, Berkeley, has announced that it will no longer consider SAT and ACT scores for student admissions or scholarships. The decision will apply to its system of ten schools and corresponds with a lawsuit settlement reached with students. Those of color and those with disabilities have argued that standardized testing puts them at a disadvantage.

www.legalreader.com
State
California State
