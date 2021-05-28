Salvation Army Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Wages Due
Rehabilitation program workers say they should be paid for the work performed. A group of five former Salvation Army (SA) drug and alcohol rehab participants have filed a class-action lawsuit in San Francisco Superior Court against the organization alleging they were not paid for work performed at the facility. The Salvation Army is one of the largest providers of drug and alcohol rehabilitation in the nation. The main crux of treatment is “work therapy” at its thrift stores. Some individuals join on their own account, while others are court-ordered.www.legalreader.com