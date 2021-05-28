Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Salvation Army Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Wages Due

By Sara E. Teller
legalreader.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRehabilitation program workers say they should be paid for the work performed. A group of five former Salvation Army (SA) drug and alcohol rehab participants have filed a class-action lawsuit in San Francisco Superior Court against the organization alleging they were not paid for work performed at the facility. The Salvation Army is one of the largest providers of drug and alcohol rehabilitation in the nation. The main crux of treatment is “work therapy” at its thrift stores. Some individuals join on their own account, while others are court-ordered.

www.legalreader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#The Salvation Army#Thrift Stores#Sa#Department Of Labor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Military
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
Society
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Housing
Related
Huntington, WVWSAZ

National Donut Day with the Salvation Army

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - National Donut Day isn’t just important to the donut lovers across the world but also for the workers and volunteers at the Salvation Army. Captain Liz Blusiewicz from the Huntington Salvation Army shares the importance behind this day and how they carry the tradition now. To...
Polk County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Salvation Army to offer disaster services training

Locals interested in helping out during serious disaster situations will be able to get free disaster services training from The Salvation Army this weekend. An introduction to the Salvation Army Disaster Services program will be held Friday, June 11, from 1-5 p.m. Lt. Paula Blevins said the training is primarily...
Little Rock, ARKHBS

ACLU lawsuit alleges wrongful termination over anti-trans legislation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas attorney says in a lawsuit that his contract with the state was terminated because he emailed a legislator and criticized her support of a measure banning gender confirming treatments for transgender youth. The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas on Wednesday filed the lawsuit on behalf of Casey Copeland, whose contract with the Administrative Office of the Courts was terminated two days after he sent the email. The lawsuit argues the termination violated Copeland's constitutional rights and seeks an injunction blocking the state from terminating and not renewing his contract.
Oshkosh, WI94.3 Jack FM

Salvation Army Expansion In Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Salvation Army of Oshkosh celebrated six years of planning. It broke ground on a new community corps center. In Oshkosh, the Salvation Army offers both a meal program and a food pantry for those in need. This new addition will double its existing space. The...
Florida Statecw34.com

Florida facing multiple lawsuits over series of new laws

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida is facing at least five well-funded lawsuits over a series of conservative laws passed during the recent legislative session and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. So far, lobbying groups and other advocacy organizations have sued the state over: the so-called "anti-riot" law, the...
Hopkins County, KYMessenger

Salvation Army, Hope2All benefit from FEMA funding

The Hopkins County FEMA board awarded $16,085 to two local non-profit organizations — the Salvation Army and Hope2All. Board Chair Don Howerton said the Salvation Army received $12,063.75 and Hope2All received $4,021.25 to be used for food, housing and utilities. “This is much-needed funding for these two important community support...
Danville, ILvermilioncountyfirst.com

Salvation Army Shutting Down Clothing Closet

For the past nine years, people in need of clothing in the Danville area have been able to utilize the Salvation Army’s Clothing Closet, where they can obtain donated clothing items for free. But that will soon end, as the Salvation Army plans to close the store later this month,...
Kankakee, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Salvation Army recruiting volunteer team

KANKAKEE – The Salvation Army of Kankakee County is holding an informational meeting at 5:30 p.m. June 8 for anyone interested in volunteering with the Emergency Disaster Services Team. The information meeting will take place at The Salvation Army Corps & Community Center, 148 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Emergency Disaster...
Lombard, ILrestaurantbusinessonline.com

McDonald’s faces lawsuit over its voice recognition technology

A customer at an Illinois McDonald’s has filed a lawsuit against the chain, saying that the company violated state law by not getting prior approval before using voice recognition technology to take his order. Shannon Carpenter is seeking class status for a lawsuit filed in Illinois that last week was...
East Stroudsburg, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Salvation Army major relocating

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — His thick New England accent made him stand out. His love for community and helping others will be his legacy. After spending the last three years in Monroe County, Salvation Army in East Stroudsburg's leader, Maj. Gilbert Parkhurst is being relocated. "To see the difference that...
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nevada Current

As eviction moratorium eases, overwhelmed renters turn to nonprofit for legal help

Policy, politics and progressive commentary After six years of renting their home, Angelica Apodaca and Jose Erbella were given a 30-day eviction notice this month after learning the owner had sold the property. It was followed up by a seven-day notice for unpaid rent.  Parish Packer, who fell behind rent by nearly $4,000 while she was searching for work, received… Continue Reading As eviction moratorium eases, overwhelmed renters turn to nonprofit for legal help The post As eviction moratorium eases, overwhelmed renters turn to nonprofit for legal help appeared first on Nevada Current.
Loudoun County, VALoudoun Times.com

Salvation Army to celebrate Sterling teachers on Donut Day

The Salvation Army of Loudoun County will mark its annual National Donut Day by giving thank-you donuts to teachers at three Sterling schools on Friday. Salvation Army representatives will bring donuts to Guilford Elementary, Sterling Middle and Park View High schools, officials said in an announcement. "The staff of [Loudoun...
Norfolk, VAPosted by
13News Now

Salvation Army provides recipe for classic 'Lassie' donuts

HAMPTON, Va. — Friday, June 4 is National Donut Day and donut shops across Virginia are giving away donuts or offering special deals to celebrate. However, it's not just the stores taking part in the holiday, but Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area as well! On Friday, they will be distributing 800 donuts to local organizations across Hampton Roads, and they have released their recipe for the class Lassie donuts!
Oshkosh, WIFox11online.com

Ground broken on Salvation Army renovation, addition in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Salvation Army of Oshkosh celebrated six years of planning. It broke ground on a new community corps center. In Oshkosh, the Salvation Army offers both a meal program and a food pantry for those in need. This new addition will double its existing space. The pantry...
Clark County, NVPosted by
Nevada Current

Last minute legislation would prevent evictions if tenants seek assistance

Policy, politics and progressive commentary With Nevada’s eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of month, which housing justice advocates and legal groups say could overwhelm the court with cases and lead to thousands of lockouts, the Assembly introduced legislation that could slow the impact. Assembly Bill 486 would stay an eviction proceeding if a tenant has an application… Continue Reading Last minute legislation would prevent evictions if tenants seek assistance The post Last minute legislation would prevent evictions if tenants seek assistance appeared first on Nevada Current.
Corinth, MSDaily Corinthian

Salvation Army hit by thieves

Bad news came on top of bad news at the Salvation Army after the holiday weekend. When the employees started the organization’s old truck Tuesday morning, they knew something was wrong. After crawling under the vehicle for a look, Director Michelle Miles found that the catalytic converter had been removed.
Energy IndustryWFAE.org

SC Paper Mill Now Facing Third Lawsuit Over Unhealthy Emissions

A South Carolina paper mill is now facing a third federal lawsuit from neighbors. The suit filed Tuesday says the plant's emissions are causing pollution and making them sick. Like the two previous suits, this one also was filed at federal court in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and seeks class-action status and at least $5 million in damages from the company, New-Indy Containerboard. It also wants the plant shut down until the problem is fixed.
Thomson, GAmcduffieprogress.com

Salvation Army opens in Thomson

Salvation Army held a ribbon cutting in their new Thomson location on Monday, June 7. According to Major Douglas McClure, Augusta Area Commander, Thomson had a Salvation Army store for roughly 10 years, but then they left two years ago. “We’re just glad to be back here in the Thomson...
Washington County, TXBrenham Banner-Press

June proclaimed Salvation Army month

Washington County Commissioners Court approved a proclamation Tuesday proclaiming June as Salvation Army month in Washington County. Director of Faith Mission Rev. Randy Wells said the Salvation Army has always stepped up to help the county when needed.