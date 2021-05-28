Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The end is nigh-ish

By Daniel Hood
accountingtoday.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving recently gotten my final dose of the Pfizer vaccine, I am fully prepared — as I’m sure many of us are — to declare an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. Such a declaration would be a little premature, of course: As I write this, just over a third (37%) of people in the U.S. have been vaccinated, and we need to reach at least 70% to achieve herd immunity. So while I may be ready, there is still some time left beforeAccounting Todaycan declare victory over the coronavirus and go home (or leave home, in this case). The upside is that the extra time gives us a chance to think through the many questions that will arise once the declaration of victory is made.

www.accountingtoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus#Todaycan#Hotels#Ppe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthnewspressnow.com

The end of the handshake?

After more than a year of strict COVID mandates, my state has triumphantly reopened. But, some argue, we better think twice before we offer a celebratory handshake. On Memorial Day, Pennsylvania began allowing restaurants, stores, sporting events, schools and other organizations to once again operate at 100% capacity. However, some...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market To Reach $1.1 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "In Situ Hybridization (ISH) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Scienceslashdot.org

Plexiglass Is Everywhere, With No Proof It Keeps Covid at Bay

We should indeed study the obvious, as there is often so much depth to be understood about the obvious. The story about Newton discovering gravity by observing the Apple fall, is a case where the obvious, things fall, is then looked at in a new light and asked why is it so obvious.
Healthmariposagazette.com

The end of health care

Maybe a little sensationalist with the headline, but Superman, oops — Superperson — emerged from the toilet (phone booths having gone the way of the Model T) and launched himself skyward to answer yet another plea for rescue. He arrived, cape a flapping, to find the victim in distress, crying out for help. Our Supreme Hero swooped down, lifted the victim into his arms of steel, then flew off into the sunset.
Travelmomcollective.com

Our First Post-Pandemic(ish) Family Trip

Our first post-pandemic trip—Is it post-pandemic? Maybe post-vaccinated trip—was in March 2021. We flew to San Diego for a few days and then drove to Palm Springs for five days. Traveling with all the new policies and regulations was a learning experience as well as venturing to states with different mandates.
Computersarxiv.org

NVC-Net: End-to-End Adversarial Voice Conversion

Voice conversion has gained increasing popularity in many applications of speech synthesis. The idea is to change the voice identity from one speaker into another while keeping the linguistic content unchanged. Many voice conversion approaches rely on the use of a vocoder to reconstruct the speech from acoustic features, and as a consequence, the speech quality heavily depends on such a vocoder. In this paper, we propose NVC-Net, an end-to-end adversarial network, which performs voice conversion directly on the raw audio waveform of arbitrary length. By disentangling the speaker identity from the speech content, NVC-Net is able to perform non-parallel traditional many-to-many voice conversion as well as zero-shot voice conversion from a short utterance of an unseen target speaker. Importantly, NVC-Net is non-autoregressive and fully convolutional, achieving fast inference. Our model is capable of producing samples at a rate of more than 3600 kHz on an NVIDIA V100 GPU, being orders of magnitude faster than state-of-the-art methods under the same hardware configurations. Objective and subjective evaluations on non-parallel many-to-many voice conversion tasks show that NVC-Net obtains competitive results with significantly fewer parameters.
Internetnadim.computer

On the Feasibility of Secure Traceability in End-to-End Encrypted Messaging

WhatsApp recently published an article titled “What is traceability and why does WhatsApp opposite it?”, in which it argues that “some governments” (a reference to Facebook’s current lawsuit against the Indian government) “are seeking to force technology companies to find out who sent a particular message on private messaging services. This concept is called ‘traceability.’”
WorkoutsColumbian

Fit(ish) in your 50s

We’ve made it through the 20s, 30s and 40s and today, we discuss the obstacles that surface when trying to get Fit-ish in your 50s. We collaborated with Brenda Braxton from KGW news to create the series Fit(ish) to provide tips that allow people to focus on their health, without getting too obsessed about it. It’s all about the balance between being fit while also enjoying life.
Technologyarxiv.org

Chasing Sparsity in Vision Transformers:An End-to-End Exploration

Vision transformers (ViTs) have recently received explosive popularity, but their enormous model sizes and training costs remain daunting. Conventional post-training pruning often incurs higher training budgets. In contrast, this paper aims to trim down both the training memory overhead and the inference complexity, without scarifying the achievable accuracy. We launch and report the first-of-its-kind comprehensive exploration, on taking a unified approach of integrating sparsity in ViTs "from end to end". Specifically, instead of training full ViTs, we dynamically extract and train sparse subnetworks, while sticking to a fixed small parameter budget. Our approach jointly optimizes model parameters and explores connectivity throughout training, ending up with one sparse network as the final output. The approach is seamlessly extended from unstructured to structured sparsity, the latter by considering to guide the prune-and-grow of self-attention heads inside ViTs. For additional efficiency gains, we further co-explore data and architecture sparsity, by plugging in a novel learnable token selector to adaptively determine the currently most vital patches. Extensive results validate the effectiveness of our proposals on ImageNet with diverse ViT backbones. For instance, at 40% structured sparsity, our sparsified DeiT-Base can achieve 0.42% accuracy gain, at 33.13% and 24.70% running time} savings, compared to its dense counterpart. Perhaps most surprisingly, we find that the proposed sparse (co-)training can even improve the ViT accuracy rather than compromising it, making sparsity a tantalizing "free lunch". For example, our sparsified DeiT-Small at 5%, 50% sparsity for (data, architecture), improves 0.28% top-1 accuracy and meanwhile enjoys 49.32% FLOPs and 4.40% running time savings.
Economytheiet.org

The end of Stroma

Enrolling with Stroma wasn't difficult - it was the best value. Then I met the likes of JP and DZ. 🙂. Today I received an e-mail saying that the Stroma scheme will cease w.e.f. 1 Aug. As far as I can see, my year's subscription will be unchanged so I appear to gain, but next year's subscription will be substantially higher, so not good.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

The windtunnel has been an essential tool in the development of F1 cars for around 50 years, and it is said that Brabham used the then-new full scale windtunnel at MIRA as early as 1964. Since the 1980s it has been the primary tool in adding performance to cars. The level of sophistication has developed enormously since those early days.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Rename Columns or Rows in Google Sheets

If you’re creating a Google Sheets spreadsheet for others to use, you can make it easier to refer to certain sections of data by renaming columns or rows using named ranges. Here’s how. What Are Named Ranges?. Named ranges allow you to add a custom name to a group of...
Softwaregamepressure.com

Windows 11 is Nigh? Microsoft Unveils a Somewhat Irritating Teaser

The conference, during which we will learn more about the future of Windows, is approaching. Microsoft is advertising it with a mysterious compilation of booting sounds from different versions of its system, which lasts exactly 11 minutes. Is Windows Sun Valley Windows 11?. Microsoft has been hinting less and less...
Technologythatsnonsense.com

What is End-to-End Encryption?

We discuss what end-to-end encryption is, how it works and what it means to you, the user. We often hear the term end-to-end encryption (often abbreviated to E2EE), especially in relation to the on-going debate about a government’s capacity of being able to spy on people for reasons of national security. But what does it really mean?
Computersariadne.space

the end of freenode

My first experience with IRC was in 1999. I was in middle school, and a friend of mine ordered a Slackware CD from Walnut Creek CDROM. This was Slackware 3.4, and contained the GNOME 1.x desktop environment on the disc, which came with the BitchX IRC client. At first, I...
LifestyleTelegraph

Six ways to have a sober(ish) summer

This weekend was only ever going to go one way. Scorching temperatures, pubs open again, an England match and the end of lockdown on the horizon – little wonder that Britain engaged in a monumental session. Covid has already seen many of us drinking more than before and, if this...