Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Gail Simmons Can't Count How Many Times She "Burst Into Tears" Filming Top Chef Amateurs

By Laura Rosenfeld
bravotv.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor 18 seasons of Bravo's Top Chef, Gail Simmons has critiqued the dishes of some of the most talented culinary minds in America. Now, the judge will be welcoming a new kind of competitor to the illustrious Top Chef kitchen as the host of Bravo's newest culinary competition series Top Chef Amateurs, premiering Thursday, July 1 at 9/8c.

www.bravotv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gail Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sous Chef#Home Cooks#The Daily Dish#Superfans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesJanesville Gazette

In tears, Kim Kardashian says she can't be a wife who follows Kanye West's every move

Kim Kardashian felt like a failure as her marriage to Kanye West was crumbling earlier this year. "I feel like a f— failure, that it's, like, a third f— marriage," the 40-year-old mom and entrepreneur said in a flashback clip during Thursday's episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." "Yeah I feel like a f— loser. But I can't even think about that like, I want to be happy."
MusicNME

SZA reveals she “burst into tears” during a rehearsal of ’20 Something’

Last week, SZA tweeted that she “burst into tears” during a rehearsal of her 2017 single ’20 Something’. In a follow-up tweet, she confided in fans that the track reminds her of her late grandmother, Norma – who passed in 2019 at age 90, and is featured on three tracks from SZA’s debut album, ‘Ctrl’ – as well as “everyone else I’ve lost”.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Meet the crew of The Breakdown – Beverley Simmons on the look of the film

Today we’re continuing our look at The Breakdown, the new high school comedy from David Codeglia, which is out now to watch on Amazon. Its cast includes Noah Toth, Andrea Dersom, Christian Nicholes, Sylvia Joan, Michael Hampton, Yvette Santos, and Shoshanna Green and over the weeks we’ve heard from most of the cast and crew. Here’s who we’ve spoken to so far:
Musictheprp.com

Serj Tankian Debuts “How Many Times?” Music Video

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankiain has debuted a music video for his solo track “How Many Times?“. Visual effects expert Roger Kupelian (‘The Lord Of The Rings‘, ‘X-Men‘) directed the video, which Tankian had the following to say of:. “It’s amazing to be working with my good friend...
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Famous Chefs Can't Stand These Foods

Got a friend who can't stand cilantro? A colleague who turns up their nose at your raisin-laced scones? Food aversions are super common, but did you know that they plague the pros, too?. You'd think that chefs would be, by and large, willing and able to cook a huge panoply...
Theater & Danceasianmoviepulse.com

Film Review: Can’t Stop the Dancing (2019) by Shinobu Yaguchi

Musical feature about a female office worker finding her true calling. Ever since the critical and commercial success of Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land”, the musical, once representative of the old Hollywood studio system, has experienced some kind of comeback. While it seems more like an escapist fantasy to some with its dance and singing routines seemingly coming out of the blue and its wild, vibrant colors, the tales of people being lifted out of their at times dire environment and going through an adventure of their own, make it perhaps the best suited genre for a world in desperate need for some entertainment and fluff. Japanese director Shinobu Yaguchi has been making quite a name for himself as the maker of light entertainment, which has been very successful, also international level. His latest feature “Can’t Stop the Dancing” is no exception to the rule as it tells the story of a businesswoman finding her true calling, while at the same time poking fun at the structure and elements of the musical.
Moviesallears.net

How Many of These Obscure Disney Films Have You Seen?

Disney has made countless classic films over the years that are loved by just about everybody. But there are also a bunch of obscure movies that you may never have heard about!. Whether this is the first time you’re hearing about them or you haven’t thought about watching them in...
Musicwfms.com

Long Time Listener Plays Can’t Beat Deb

Barbara has listened to JDK for years now, and has always wanted to play Can’t Beat Deb. Well, she got her wish. Check it out below and see how many questions you get right.
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Top Chef Week 10: How Is Dawn Doing?

SEASON 18 OF TOP CHEF IS HERE, and a Houston chef is competing for the ultimate prize ($250,000 and other things) in Portland, Oregon. We're keeping our eyes glued on Dawn Burrell (who's soon to open Late August) as she battles each week (Thursday nights on Bravo). Also, read more about recently ousted Houston-based contestant Sasha Grumman (who has a great focaccia hustle).
RecipesThe Guardian

Top chefs on how to make pasta salad a summer hit

My friends hate pasta salad. How can I convince them otherwise?. “I hate pasta salad, too,” says Stevie Parle, the chef and restaurateur behind London pasta joint Pastaio. “I think there’s some post-traumatic stress surrounding the dish, which you should respect.” Ruth Rogers, chef-owner of the River Cafe, goes even further: “I’d rather starve than eat pasta salad,” she declares. “That’s not to say I don’t like uncooked tomato and basil on pasta, but the pasta has to be very hot.”