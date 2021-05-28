Gail Simmons Can't Count How Many Times She "Burst Into Tears" Filming Top Chef Amateurs

Musical feature about a female office worker finding her true calling. Ever since the critical and commercial success of Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land”, the musical, once representative of the old Hollywood studio system, has experienced some kind of comeback. While it seems more like an escapist fantasy to some with its dance and singing routines seemingly coming out of the blue and its wild, vibrant colors, the tales of people being lifted out of their at times dire environment and going through an adventure of their own, make it perhaps the best suited genre for a world in desperate need for some entertainment and fluff. Japanese director Shinobu Yaguchi has been making quite a name for himself as the maker of light entertainment, which has been very successful, also international level. His latest feature “Can’t Stop the Dancing” is no exception to the rule as it tells the story of a businesswoman finding her true calling, while at the same time poking fun at the structure and elements of the musical.