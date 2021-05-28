Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Practice Profile: After the gold rush

By Danielle Lee
accountingtoday.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Orn can look back at it more calmly now, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring created as high-pressure an environment as any other he can remember. “We joke that the two weeks in March and April of 2020, those two to four weeks, were the worst weeks of my career,” said Orn, who is COO of San Francisco-based Kruze Consulting. “And that’s saying something, over the days in 1999,” when he was an investment banker in the middle of the dot-com bubble and its attendant IPO frenzy.

www.accountingtoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After The Gold Rush#Ipo#Kruze Consulting#Covid#Ppp Overall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PPP
News Break
Gold
News Break
SBA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsBenzinga

Billionaire Ken Moelis Is Watching The Crypto Space, Compares It To Gold Rush Of 1848

What Happened: Ken Moelis, billionaire investor and head of global investment bank Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) said he had been watching the cryptocurrency space carefully. When asked whether he was considering a move into the space in an interview with Bloomberg, Moelis said, “Maybe on the personal side, definitely on the business side, we are focused on having expertise and we do.”
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

The Gold Rush of 2021 is Digital — You Don't Want to Miss It

Call it a digital gold rush. The craze around cryptocurrency, an online form of payment, has erupted across the internet in the last few years. In a technology-driven society, this new payment system has investors and economists buzzing because of its decentralized approach. Much like the famous gold rush of 1848 where there were no laws or claims to abide by, cryptocurrency operates without banks or intermediaries.
StocksInvestorPlace

The Green Gold Rush Is Over In Canopy Growth For Now

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC), one of the leading Canadian cannabis companies, returned over 54% in the past 12 months and hit a multi-year high of $56.50 in early February. But since then, CGC stock has trimmed most of its recent gains and year-to-date, it is up only 3%. Shares are now...
Small BusinessTechCrunch

Inside Marqeta’s fintech mega-IPO

Ready? Let’s talk money, startups and spicy IPO rumors. A small programming note: The Exchange column and newsletter are off next week (6/14-6/19), returning to regular service 6/21 after I get some sleep and come up with some new ideas! — Alex. The Exchange dug into the mostly bullish IPO...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Standard Chartered joins crypto rush, days after HSBC opts out

LONDON (June 2): Standard Chartered Plc is setting up a joint venture to buy and sell virtual currencies such as Bitcoin – days after its biggest rival HSBC Holdings Plc said it would swerve the crypto trading craze. The London-headquartered bank said Wednesday its technology arm, SC Ventures, would establish...
Small BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Fintech Focus For June 15, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure.”. One Big Thing In Fintech: Billionaire investor Mark Cuban is very bullish on the future of DeFi, or decentralized finance, and DAOs, or decentralized autonomous organizations. “There...
Businessefinancialcareers.com

Beware the ex-bankers masquerading as VCs

I am a former banker who runs a technology company. We have several million in funding and offices in London and San Francisco. I am living the start-up dream. I am also sick of my ex-banking colleagues who've rebranded themselves as venture capitalists (VCs). It is not an exaggeration to...
MarketsTraders Magazine

Digital Assets to Transform Financial Infrastructure

Talos, an institutional technology provider for digital asset trading, has raised $40m (€33m) while State Street has launched a new division for digital finance. In May 2021 Talos announced the completion of a $40m Series A investment round led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. Other investors included PayPal Ventures, Fidelity Investments, Galaxy Digital, Elefund, Illuminate Financial, and STEADFAST Capital Ventures.
Worldbusinessnewsasia.com

Reshaping Identity Management with Blockchain Technology – A Panel Discussion with GBA Ireland

GBA Ireland, led by Jillian Godsil and Lisa Gibbons, is to host its first event in Ireland on the topic of Blockchain and Identity. The event will be held on Thursday June 24 at 2pm (Dublin time) on Zoom and while it is free, registration is required – please see the link: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/sovereign-identity-in-a-blockchain-world-solution-or-revolution-tickets-158123362233.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Allegra Van Hövell-Patrizi Appointed CEO Of Aegon The Netherlands

Today, Aegon announced that Allegra van Hövell-Patrizi (1974) will succeed Maarten Edixhoven as CEO of Aegon the Netherlands and member of the Management Board of Aegon N.V, effective immediately. Allegra joined Aegon at the end of 2015 and was appointed Chief Risk Officer and member of Aegon N.V.'s Management Board...
BusinessInvestmentNews

LPL signs on $36 billion insurance company B-D as clearing client

CUNA Brokerage Services agreed to become a clearing and custody client at LPL. The firm has $36 billion in assets and close to 550 advisers who work at credit unions. As LPL Financial continues to pay top dollar for recruits, it is also expanding its clearing and custody businesses and said on Monday that CUNA Brokerage Services Inc. will move its brokerage and advisory assets, $36 billion and close to 550 advisers who work at credit unions, to LPL in early 2022.
Businessbio-medicine.org

Greenlight Guru Receives Strategic Growth Investment from JMI Equity

INDIANAPOLIS (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. Greenlight Guru, pioneer of the only dedicated Medical Device Success Platform (MDSP) has received an investment from JMI Equity (“JMI”), a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. Over the past year, medical device companies were forced to adapt to many changes,...
Businesswealthbriefing.com

Titan To Buy Tavistock Wealth

Tavistock Investments has entered into an agreement to sell its wealth subsidiary to Titan Wealth for Â£40 million. Under a 10-year partnership, Titan Wealth has agreed to acquire Tavistock Wealth for up to Â£40 million in cash, subject to shareholder approval. The multi-asset portfolio and advisory business manages roughly Â£1 billion in funds.
BusinessInside Higher Ed

Blackstone and Vista Equity Buy Ellucian

Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners have agreed to buy Ellucian, a higher education technology company. The actual purchasers will be private equity funds controlled by the two businesses. Ellucian is currently owned by TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners. Eli Nagler, a senior managing director at Blackstone, said, “Digital...
EconomyEntrepreneur

4 key points of entrepreneurial capital to consolidate your business

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. A good idea is not enough to build a successful startup or company. In addition to a lot of discipline and passion, entrepreneurs require...
Economyaccountingtoday.com

Accounting Today accepting 2021 MP Elite submissions

We are now accepting submissions for Accounting Today's 2021 MP Elite report. To submit, please fill out all the questions at this link. All responses are due by Monday, June 28. The MP Elite report, which will be published in August, identifies and profiles approximately a dozen of the best...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Digital payments: a key to success for entrepreneurs

The transition from cash payments to digital payments represents several benefits for entrepreneurs around the world due to the rapid increase in people who own smartphones and the diversification of options for electronic payment forms. However, digital payments are still an underdeveloped commercial tool that can provide important benefits for...