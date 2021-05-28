Practice Profile: After the gold rush

Scott Orn can look back at it more calmly now, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring created as high-pressure an environment as any other he can remember. “We joke that the two weeks in March and April of 2020, those two to four weeks, were the worst weeks of my career,” said Orn, who is COO of San Francisco-based Kruze Consulting. “And that’s saying something, over the days in 1999,” when he was an investment banker in the middle of the dot-com bubble and its attendant IPO frenzy.