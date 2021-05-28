U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (opinion): 'It is time to strike back' against cyberattacks

With gasoline once again flowing through the Colonial Pipeline, I too will resume a predictable routine. Every few days, I will pass armed guards and locked doors to be briefed on the week’s cyberattacks. Most will have come from Russia, China, North Korea, Iran or some shadowy criminal group, often sheltered by one of those countries. Many will have succeeded in stealing valuable data or breaking crucial networks. Some will have been catastrophic. Only a few, like the recent attacks on the Colonial Pipeline and the SolarWinds breach, will ever become publicly known.