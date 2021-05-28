Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (opinion): 'It is time to strike back' against cyberattacks

By U.S. Rep. Jim Himes
Connecticut Post
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith gasoline once again flowing through the Colonial Pipeline, I too will resume a predictable routine. Every few days, I will pass armed guards and locked doors to be briefed on the week’s cyberattacks. Most will have come from Russia, China, North Korea, Iran or some shadowy criminal group, often sheltered by one of those countries. Many will have succeeded in stealing valuable data or breaking crucial networks. Some will have been catastrophic. Only a few, like the recent attacks on the Colonial Pipeline and the SolarWinds breach, will ever become publicly known.

www.ctpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Himes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Attacks#Fbi#Nsa#2016 Election#The Colonial Pipeline#Solarwinds#Nsa#Fbi#Svr#Kremlin#Machiavellian#Americans#Russians#Chinese#Iranians#Soviets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
Place
Americas
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Graham calls cartels, Taliban, China ‘winners’ in Biden administration

Sen. Lindsey Graham accused the Biden administration Tuesday of practicing “incompetent domestic and foreign policy” that is only benefiting criminals and US adversaries. “All these policies are blowing up in the Biden-Harris administration’s face,” Graham (R-SC) told Fox News’ “Hannity.” “Six months since they’ve been in charge — let’s name the winners in the past six months.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheWrap

General Mark Milley Fires Back at Rep Matt Gaetz’s Criticism of ‘Woke’ Military

General Mark Milley fired back at Rep. Matt Gaetz on Wednesday for his criticism that the U.S. military is too “woke” for discussing critical race theory. The scene went down during a House Armed Services hearing on Wednesday, where Milley argued for the need to study America’s racial history in order to understand the US Capitol attack on Jan. 6. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff also said he found Gaetz’s attack on the military offensive.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Republicans just proved critical race theory correct

It was a good day for the insurrectionists. Senate Republicans voted in lockstep on Tuesday to block the landmark voting rights bill, in effect embracing the disenfranchisement of non-White voters under the “big lie” justification that widespread voter fraud denied Donald Trump reelection. Even as they did so, Senate Republicans...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate panel plans July briefing on war authorization repeal

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a briefing in July on repealing the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War, its chairman said Tuesday. The announcement from Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) comes after a group of Republicans on the committee asked him to delay consideration of a bill to repeal the 2002 and 1991 authorizations for the use of military force (AUMF) until administration officials appear before the committee.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Schiff says U.S. should go "on offense" against cyberattacks

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday that the United States should "go more on offense" to prevent cyberattacks. Why it matters: Cyber security is in the spotlight after the recent ransomware attack on America's Colonial Pipeline by Russia-based cybercrime group Darkside. Cyber attacks were...
POTUSCBS News

Eye Opener: Biden warns Russia against cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure

President Biden issues a warning to Russia, saying there will be consequences if there are cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure. Also, the western part of the United States is sweltering as record-breaking temperatures settle over the region. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Seth Meyers Mocks Rep. Matt Gaetz For Getting Schooled By Top General

Seth Meyers ridiculed Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) Thursday after he was left with egg on his face in Congress a day earlier. At a House Armed Services Committee hearing Wednesday, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, lectured Gaetz, who suggested that the U.S. military had embraced critical race theory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Nunes: Fauci becoming a 'liability to Democrats' as emerging reports further question credibility

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told "Hannity" on Thursday that Anthony Fauci will become a "liability to Democrats" after reports emerged claiming that he resisted a White House directive in April of last year to cancel a research grant for a nonprofit linked to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, now considered a likely origin on the pandemic.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Top US general rejected Trump suggestions military should 'crack skulls' during protests last year, new book claims

Washington (CNN) — The top US general repeatedly pushed back on then-President Donald Trump's argument that the military should intervene violently in order to quell the civil unrest that erupted around the country last year. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley often found he was the lone voice of opposition to those demands during heated Oval Office discussions, according to excerpts of a new book, obtained by CNN, from Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender.