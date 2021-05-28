Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Williams-Sonoma raises 2021 outlook after strong Q1

hfndigital.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO – Williams-Sonoma Inc. is raising its outlook for the fiscal year 2021 after reporting strong earnings for the first quarter ended May 2. Net revenues for the first quarter came in at $1.75 billion, compared with $1.24 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Operating income for the first quarter came in at $275.2 million, an increase over the $48.6 million from last year’s first quarter. Basic EPS for the first quarter was $3.01 compared with 46 cents in last year’s first quarter.

www.hfndigital.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Design#Williams Sonoma Inc#West Elm#Pottery Barn Kids#Pb Teen#Williams Sonoma Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Retail
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Marketing
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Spirit Air Upgraded to Buy as Citi Sees Strong Outlook

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) - Get Report shares rose Tuesday after Citi analyst Stephen Trent upgraded the discount carrier to buy from neutral, raising his price target to $42 from $40. He was impressed with what he called Spirit’s “solid" update of second-quarter earnings. The company said it expected a modestly...
Credits & LoansAmerican Banker

Capital One snags credit card partnership with Williams-Sonoma

Capital One has landed a credit card partnership with Williams-Sonoma, becoming the home-furnishings retailer’s exclusive issuer and reaching a deal to buy its existing card portfolio. The McLean, Virginia-based company entered into a long-term agreement to offer co-branded and private-label credit cards, according to a press release Tuesday. In addition...
Financial ReportsToledo Blade

La-Z-Boy annual, quarterly profits surge

MONROE — La-Z-Boy Inc., one of the nation’s leading furniture makers, on Tuesday reported a fiscal 2021 profit of $106.5 million, or $2.30 a share, as it began restarting then expanding its manufacturing operations to meet increasing demand across all of its business units. Sales for fiscal 2021 totaled $1.73...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post sales of $2.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the lowest is $2.51 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to post sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $845.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.
Minoritiesgoodmenproject.com

Williams-Sonoma, INC. Brands Celebrate Pride and Partnership With the Trevor Project

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, today announced the return of a partnership with The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The organization provides support to LGBTQ youth through free and confidential crisis services. As part of the partnership, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Teen, Mark & Graham, West Elm and Williams Sonoma will sell exclusive products that benefit the organization.
Financial Reportshfndigital.com

RH bumps up projections based on strong Q1 report

CORTE MADERA, Calif. — RH posted a 78.3% increase in revenues in the first quarter of 2021, prompting CEO Gary Friedman to adjust fiscal forecasts to reflect the heightened trajectory. “While fiscal 2021 will surely be a tale of two halves, there are many data points that lead us to...
RetailZacks.com

ETFs to Buy on Strong 2021 Retail Sales Outlook

Consumers are feeling more optimistic about the economy with a wider reach of vaccination and reopening of the economy. Additionally, huge infrastructure spending package and expanded stimulus are acting as a huge catalyst for consumers to spend higher, resulting in an increase in retail sales. Notably, consumer spending accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

DFS Furniture strong sales in final quarter boost outlook

(Alliance News) - DFS Furniture PLC on Thursday reported a "strong trading performance and outlook" as orders almost doubled pre-pandemic levels in the final quarter of 2021. The Doncaster, England-based sofa seller said total order intake in the fourth quarter to Thursday last week was up 92% on the same period in the 2019 financial year, driven by pent-up demand as furniture showrooms opened post-lockdown. Showrooms reopened early in the fourth quarter, the company said.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

RH Beats on Q1 Earnings, Raises 2021 View on Solid Demand

RH - Free Report) reported stellar results for first-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended May 1, 2021) on the back of solid total company demand (up 101% year over year). Both adjusted earnings and revenues handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, all key metrics grew significantly on a year-over-year basis. Shares...
Financial ReportsNBC Miami

Furniture Retailer RH Shares Rise on Earnings Beat, Raised 2021 Outlook

Shares of the high-end furniture retailer RH surged in extended trading Wednesday after the company beat analysts' profit and sales estimates for the fiscal first quarter. RH also hiked its full-year outlook, building on the momentum it's seeing in the luxury home category, and gave a stronger-than-expected sales forecast for the second quarter.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

RH Swings To Q1 Profit, Lifts FY Outlook; Shares Up 7%

(RTTNews) - RH (RH), the luxury furniture business, Wednesday posted a profit for the first quarter, fuelled by a 78% increase in revenues. Earnings also trumped Wall Street view, as did revenues. Based on its results, the company increased its outlook for the full year. Following the news, shares of the company gained nearly 7% in the extended sessions.
Financial Reportsstreetwisereports.com

RH Reports 109% YoY Increase in Q1 Core Demand and Raises FY/21 Outlook

After U.S. Markets closed for trading yesterday, luxury home furnishings marketplace firm RH (RH:NYSE), formerly Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc., announced financial results for the first quarter of 2021 ended May 1, 2021. The firm reported the details in a letter to shareholders from RH's Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman. The...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

RH (RH) Tops Q1 EPS by 79c, Sales Beat; Raises Outlook

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RH (NYSE: RH) reported Q1 EPS of $4.89, $0.79 better than the analyst estimate of $4.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $860.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $757.65 million.
MarketsMotley Fool

Is Nordstrom Stock a Buy After Q1 Earnings?

Nordstrom's (NYSE:JWN) recovery from the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic continues. The retailer recently reported earnings for the quarter that ended May 1, showing revenue increased by 44%. The company benefited as more than $300 billion in stimulus checks hit bank accounts in March and April. Furthermore, nearly 50% of Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and that's bringing down the spread of COVID in the U.S. With a reduced risk of infection, a growing number of people are feeling comfortable visiting stores in person.