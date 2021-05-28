Williams-Sonoma raises 2021 outlook after strong Q1

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.