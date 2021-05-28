Missing Frankie Morris: Mum 'terrified' he has been harmed

The body of a Mt. Lake graduate missing since Sunday after an incident off the coast of Japan has been located. According to a Facebook post from his mother, Jessica Blom, the body of Marine Cpl. Eric-John Niss de Jesus was located Wednesday. Cpl. Niss de Jesus was a 2015 Mt. Lake Public High School graduate and a 2019 University of Minnesota graduate. He enlisted in the Marine Corps shortly before graduating from the U of M. Cpl. Niss de Jesus had been stationed in Okinawa, Japan. On Sunday, four Marines had become caught in a rip current off the Japanese coast. The other three Marines were able to return safely to shore, while Cpl. Niss de Jesus was not immediately found. Cpl. Niss de Jesus is survived by his parents Jessica and Bob Blom, Jesse and Carolyn Karschnik and Marcos and Jennifer de Jesus, sisters Camille and Kaila Blom and brothers Ethan, Eli and Evan Karschnik and Alex Blom.