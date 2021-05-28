Cancel
Missing Frankie Morris: Mum 'terrified' he has been harmed

By Long Reads
BBC
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mother of a missing teenager has said she is "terrified" someone has harmed him, adding it would be a "miracle" if he is still alive. Frantisek "Frankie" Morris, 18, was last seen 27 days ago and mum Alice Morris said the "best scenario" is if he disappeared after losing his memory.

www.bbc.co.uk
Public SafetyBBC

Frankie Morris: Police searching for missing teen find body

Police searching for a missing teenager have found a body. Frantisek "Frankie" Morris, 18, was last seen on 2 May, a day after going to a rave at a disused quarry in Gwynedd. North Wales Police confirmed a body was found in dense woodland near Caerhun on the outskirts of Bangor.
