Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Emma Stone Responds to Rumors She’s in the New ‘Spider-Man’

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
Mix 97.9 FM
Mix 97.9 FM
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The rumors surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home are getting a little out of hand. It started with old Spider-Man villains returning; like Spider-Man 2’s Alfred Molina and The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s Jamie Foxx. Then that expanded to the previous Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Then there were rumors that various supporting characters would be back, too. At this point, I would not be surprised to read a report that Martin Sheen’s Uncle Ben will return in No Way Home, rise from his grave as a zombie, and teach Peter Parker important lessons about how with great power comes great BRAAAAAAAINS.

mix979fm.com
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
552
Followers
3K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Martin Sheen
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spider Man 2#No Way Home#Mtv#Battle Of The Sexes#Watch Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumored Plot Leak Reveals Doctor Strange's Key Role?

A massive Spider-Man: No Way Home leak allegedly reveals the entire plot of the movie, and offers insight into how Doctor Strange plays a key role. The third entry in the MCU's Spider-Man franchise will be swinging into theaters this Christmas. Spider-Man: No Way Home is arguably the most anticipated MCU film coming this year. Another reason to be excited is that No Way Home will feature iconic villains from earlier Spider-Man movies thus confirming the existence of the multiverse. Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, and Jamie Foxx are all set to reprise their roles from Sony's previous Spider-Man movies.
Beauty & FashionHollywood.com

In Honor of ‘Cruella,’ A Look at Emma Stone’s Career… So Far!

Emma Stone may not be on any social media platforms, but that doesn’t stop us from knowing what’s going on in her career and personal life. We recently learned she gave birth to a baby girl as well as married comedy writer and director Dave McCary in a super-secret ceremony. Even though Emma keeps her private life pretty hush-hush, she has revealed her new daughter’s name: Louise Jean McCary. Keep reading to find out why we think the name is absolutely PERFECT.
CelebritiesNBC Philadelphia

Emma Stone Addresses Rumor She Broke Her Shoulder During Wild Night With Spice Girls

Emma Stone is setting the record straight about the time she slammed her shoulder down and zig-a-zig-ah. The 32-year-old "Easy A" star visited "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Wednesday, as seen in preview footage. During the chat, host Ellen DeGeneres asked the Oscar winner about rumors that a mishap during a Spice Girls concert in the summer of 2019 delayed the "Cruella" shoot.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

Emma Stone Explains Why She Didn't Carry Cruella's Signature Cigarette Holder

As any fan of 101 Dalmatians is well aware, there are several things that make Cruella de Vil iconic: her black-and-white hair, her personal style, and her signature cigarette holder—complete with a swirl of toxic yellow smoke. But fans were quick to notice that the accessory was missing from Disney's new villain origin story, Cruella, and Emma Stone went ahead and explained why.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Emma Stone gets starstruck

Emma Stone has confessed she "burst into tears" after getting starstruck when meeting her favourite Hollywood stars including Diane Keaton, Bill Murray and Lorne Michaels. Emma Stone "burst into tears" after getting starstruck when meeting her Hollywood icons. The 'Cruella' star admits she got tearful when she crossed paths with...
Celebritiescastleinsider.com

Emma Stone: Laughing and Crying With Cruella

Emma Stone admits she practices Cruellas laugh in the shower, cries when she meets childhood idols Do you remember Emma Stone in Superbad? Image: Pinterest. Emma Stone is just one of those actors that can make a movie for me. I first laughed with her watching Superbad 2007 and cringed when Sean Penn lorded over her in Gangster Squad 2013. But since then, the Arizona born marquee icon earned...
Moviesepicstream.com

Sony Argentina Accidentally Leaks Spider-Man 3 Promo Seemingly Confirming Rumored Plot

We're about six months away from the release of Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' third Spider-Man film but up until now, we haven't gotten ourselves some much-needed content hyping up the upcoming project which sounds ludicrous when you think about it. Even the actual plot for the film still remains unclear as it stands although a lot of webheads are convinced that it'll draw massive inspiration from the groundbreaking 2018 animated flick Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Cruella 2: Could Emma Stone’s Disney Movie Get A Sequel? Here’s What The Director Says

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Over the past few years, Disney has produced a number of live-action adaptations of their classic animated blockbusters. This trend started largely due to Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent movies, and the House of Mouse provided another villain origin story with the new Cruella movie starring Emma Stone. But will a sequel arrive next? Director Craig Gillespie recently addressed that possibility.
Beauty & Fashionimdb.com

‘Cruella’: Reverse Engineering Disney’s Famous Villain for Emma Stone’s Punk Look

For makeup and hair designer Nadia Stacey (“The Favourite”), creating the ’70s punk look for Emma Stone in Disney’s “Cruella” origin story involved reverse engineering. Stacey started with the iconic two-toned black-and-white hairdo, black eyeshadow and liner, and red lips, established in the animated “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” (1961) and re-imagined for the live-action remake (1996) starring Glenn Close. But Stacey “never felt shackled to any of that.”
Moviesnewpaper24.com

Cruella film evaluation: Disney’s 101 Dalmatians spin-off stars Emma Stone because the dognapping villainess – NEWPAPER24

Cruella film evaluation: Disney’s 101 Dalmatians spin-off stars Emma Stone because the dognapping villainess. 3.5/5 starsAn origin story for Cruella de Vil, the dognapping villainess from 101 Dalmatians, Craig Gillespie’s trendy caper is an odd beast. Think about a punk-opera clothed by Vivienne Westwood and also you’d be someplace close to Cruella’s vibrant vibe. It’s going to inevitably draw comparisons to 2019’s Joker , in regards to the creation of Batman’s nemesis, and Disney’s personal anodyne Sleeping Magnificence spin-off Maleficent , though it’s an unlimited enchancment on the latter.Right here, whereas Dodie Smith’s 1956 supply novel The…
Movies/Film

New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Logo Video Teases an ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Connection

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe appears to be extremely interested in the idea of the multiverse: a series of separate, distinct universes running parallel to one another. Some characters have the ability to jump in and out of those universes, and before we see Doctor Strange grapple with the Multiverse of Madness next year, Spider-Man: No Way Home is primed to take audiences into that chaos by re-introducing familiar heroes and villains from previous iterations of Spider-Man movies into the MCU.