Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Big bird robot testing could revamp Sanderson chicken factories

By Kim Chipman, Michael Hirtzer
ajot.com
 22 days ago

The third-biggest U.S. chicken producer plans to test robots at a “big bird” processing plant in Texas, a first for the industry if successful. The push by Sanderson Farms Inc. for more automation comes at a cost of $5 million a plant and could replace as many as 75 workers per facility, Chief Executive Officer Joe Sanderson said. The company already uses robots at three plants tasked with removing bones from small and medium sized birds for white meat. It now aims to do the same with chickens nine pounds or bigger.

ajot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chickens#Birds#Robots#Sanderson Farms Inc#Bloomberg#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgriculturePosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Chicken sandwich battles rage, and poultry prices soar

(Bloomberg) — Chicken-sandwich fever means poultry is pacing U.S. food inflation in the meat case. U.S. producer prices for processed poultry jumped to an all-time high in May, climbing 2.1% in the eighth straight monthly increase, U.S. government data showed Tuesday. Gains in poultry outpaced the 0.8% increase in the broader producer price index.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Study insights could help breed chickens resistant to Campylobacter

The study, led by a team from the Roslin institute, has identified a large number of genes in chicken guts that may determine whether the birds are resistant to Campylobacter. The insights could inform research towards breeding chickens that are less likely to carry Campylobacter bacteria, and so limit the risk to poultry consumers.
AgricultureThe Guardian

Is Poland’s chicken boom behind its devastating bird flu outbreak?

“I’ve lost everything,” says Andrzej Lewandowski, an egg producer from the village of Brudnice in Żuromin county, about 100km north of Warsaw. Żuromin and the neighbouring county of Mława are the hub of Poland’s chicken industry. “I had to kill 140,000 hens. I lost 500,000 eggs, 40 tonnes of feed...
Iowa StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Cargill backs corn as substitute for plastic, builds new plant in Iowa

Cargill Inc. is investing in a process that allows corn to replace fossil fuels as the underlying element of a polymer used to waterproof paper cups and put the stretch in athleisure clothing. That shiny coating and stretchy fabric are based on polymers from a molecule called 1,4-Butanediol, or BDO.
Agriculturefoodmanufacture.co.uk

Beef, lamb and pork sales hit £4.1bn in 2021

Sales of beef, lamb and pork grew to £4.1bn in the 52 weeks to 16 May 2021, thanks to consistent demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Meat Promotion Wales. New data released by Kantar revealed meat sales increased 12.6% compared with the same period in the previous year. The total volume sold during that same time also rose by 9.4%, reaching 565,100 tonnes.
AnimalsDIY Natural

DIY Chicken Dust Bath: Protects Birds from Parasites

Chickens take dust baths to keep parasites at bay. Commercial products may contain chemicals so make your own chicken dust bath mix instead. The first time I saw my chickens‘ dust bathing, I thought they were having a seizure. Flopping around, dust flying everywhere! Then, they got up, shook off the excess, and walked away. As it turns out, dust bathing is quite normal!
AnimalsPhys.org

Counting mammals, birds and dung beetles could be vital for saving the Amazon

The Amazon rainforest holds around 50% of all remaining rainforests on the planet, while hosting more than 400 species of mammal, 1700 species of bird and an unknown number of insect species numbering in the millions. It is also vital for maintaining life on Earth. Amazonian forests mitigate climate change by soaking up around 560 million tons of carbon per year and support agriculture by stimulating rainfall at both local and continental scales.
San Francisco, CAbizjournals

Nail-painting robots? Startup is is testing the market

A pop-up in San Francisco is testing the market for the cube-shaped machine it calls “the world’s first nail painting robot.” CEO and co-founder Renuka Apte is hoping to bring a value proposition in convenience for clients in search of a 10-minute touch-up. Apte said Clockwork is a kind of...
Animalsbhwt.org.uk

Are Chickens bird-brained?

We don’t think so! The term bird brain is often used as a derogatory term referring to someone who is not very bright. Yet chickens actually have very complex brains and use the information they process in a very particular way. A hen’s brain. The chicken brain consists of two...
BusinessRegister Citizen

Amazon Tests Robots to Improve Worker Safety

Meet Ernie, Bert, Scooter and Kermit. They’re the robots Amazon introduced in a blog post on Sunday, Fox Business Network reports. Ernie is a system that uses a robotic arm to bring totes from shelves to workers, allowing individuals to stay in a "more comfortable, stable, and ergonomically-friendly position" during the day.
BusinessNew York Post

Amazon tests warehouse robots it claims will reduce worker injuries

Amazon is testing robots that it claims will cut down on worker injuries at its warehouses — a nagging problem that was recently highlighted by CEO Jeff Bezos. The robots –nicknamed Bert, Ernie, Kermit and Scooter — can pick up boxes and move them throughout the vast facilities “to reduce the need for employees to reach up or bend down when retrieving items — and thus limit more strenuous movements,” according to a blog post Amazon posted on Sunday.
Technologytechxplore.com

Bird-like wings could help drones keep stable in gusts

Wings that can vary their shapes as freely as birds' wings could have advantages for small aircraft in built environments, a new study led by engineers at the University of Michigan suggests. "These are just two uses that we identified, but another part that makes me really excited is that,...
Electronicstecheblog.com

Unitree Robotics Debuts $2700 Go1 Robot Dog That Could be a Perfect Human Companion

Sure, Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot has been around for quite some time, but it comes with a hefty price tag north of $70000 USD. For those seeking a more budget-friendly alternative, there’s Unitree Robotics’ Go1. Starting at $2700, it could be the perfect human companion, as the robot not only has a top speed of 10.6 mph, but boasts “Intelligent Side-Follow”, a system designed to do run right alongside its owner. Read more for a video and additional information.
TechnologyPosted by
Mashed

The Big Ways Robots Are Quietly Taking Over Fast Food

It looks like more and more, robots will continue to infiltrate the fast food industry. In the latest case, as CNBC reported last week, 10 McDonald's restaurants in Chicago are testing voice ordering technology in drive-thrus. So far, only about one-fifth of the orders need to be taken by humans. The computers have an 85% success rate for accurately taking down orders for Big Macs and fries.
Technologytradinggods.net

Robots & Automation Will Drive the Factories of Tomorrow

While the U.S. has been attempting to rebuild its manufacturing sector and drive job growth, rival China has been advancing the use of automation in the manufacturing process. Increasingly, companies have been adopting advanced automation in manufacturing, using robots and software. During the Democratic presidential debates, candidate Andrew Yang warned...