Big bird robot testing could revamp Sanderson chicken factories

The third-biggest U.S. chicken producer plans to test robots at a “big bird” processing plant in Texas, a first for the industry if successful. The push by Sanderson Farms Inc. for more automation comes at a cost of $5 million a plant and could replace as many as 75 workers per facility, Chief Executive Officer Joe Sanderson said. The company already uses robots at three plants tasked with removing bones from small and medium sized birds for white meat. It now aims to do the same with chickens nine pounds or bigger.