RIGA - European Union sanctions against Belarus will not have too great an impact on the Latvian economy, as Swedbank's senior economist Agnese Buceniece told LETA. "In general, the impact on the Latvian economy from the EU sanctions does not seem too great. Belarus is not a significant trade partner for Latvia. Both exports and imports account for only a few percent of foreign trade. Some sectors and companies may experience greater inconvenience or even losses, especially if the flow of goods and services between the two countries is significantly affected," said Buceniece.