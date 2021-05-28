Cancel
Stocks

US stocks open higher, on track for solid gains for the week

By The Associated Press
Springfield News Sun
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are opening higher on Wall Street, keeping major indexes on track to post their first weekly gain in three weeks. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, keeping major indexes on track to post their first weekly gain in three weeks. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the early going Friday, led by gains in technology and health care companies. Traders will be closely watching for news out of Washington, where President Joe Biden is expected to release details later Friday of his $6 trillion budget proposal for next year. Treasury yields were mostly unchanged after a closely watched reading on consumer inflation came in a bit above forecasts. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.60%.

