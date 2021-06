Bringing New Zealand’s Cute Kakapo Back From the Brink of Extinction | Once abundant throughout New Zealand, recovery programs have boosted the population of this rare bird. If you saw a kakapo and thought this unusual New Zealand parrot was actually an owl, you wouldn’t be the only one. This large, nocturnal bird has a prominent facial disc of fine feathers, like an owl, and is sometimes called an owl parrot. As well as some cute, quirky habits, there are many stories celebrating the kakapo’s friendliness to humans. Today, these previously near-extinct birds are slowly making a comeback, thanks to dedicated local conservationists.