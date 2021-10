Clarion University’s Allied Health Associate degree has fared rather well in College Factual’s 2022 Best Colleges Rankings – and that’s a fact. "We have analyzed almost 5,000 colleges and universities in the United States to come up with this year's ranking. This new edition of our Best Colleges Ranking expands the signals used and the scope of the rankings to include all degree levels and majors," according to College Factual's website. "Schools were assessed across 1,784 different majors & concentrations, 60-plus different places (state, region & nationwide) and 4 degree levels to come up with what amounts to over 800k distinct lists to help students find the best-fit college for them."

CLARION, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO