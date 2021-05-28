Florida's Rainy Season Will Finally Begin Next Week

The start of hurricane season isn't the only weather story next week. Florida's rainy season is also set to begin. And for many, it can't come soon enough. Abnormally dry conditions have now spread across all of South Florida and parts of Central Florida, according to an update from the National Drought Mitigation Center released Thursday. Moderate drought conditions have also now been reported in most of Collier and Monroe counties, according to the report. Rainfall deficits of 3 to 5 inches have been observed in these areas over the past 30 days, and drier-than-normal conditions have also been noted across much of North Florida since late April.