Christa Allen Is (Finally) Going on 30

Nigerian-born percussionist Tony Allen died in April 2020, leaving behind one of the richest and most influential legacies in modern improvisational music. More than merely a master musician, Allen was a master collaborator; invoking the spirit of the African proverb “I am we” (which Huey Newton updated as “I, we, all of us are the one and the multitude”), he found his richest fount of personal expression by melding his musical voice with those of others. That gift, as well as his own relentlessly exploratory imagination, is in full flower on this, his final recording.