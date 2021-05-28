Christa Allen Is (Finally) Going on 30
Since 13 Going on 30 graced silver screens in 2004, one phrase has been inextricably linked with 30th birthdays: “Thirty, flirty, and thriving!” Now, Christa Allen, who portrayed the teenage version of Jennifer Garner's Jenna Rink, in the iconic rom-com is turning 30 this November. In this essay, Allen reflects on hitting the age that has defined her career for nearly two decades. This is part of 30 on 30, our ongoing series exploring what it's like to turn 30 at this pivotal moment in history.www.msn.com