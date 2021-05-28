’Dogs hold off Cardinals for D-10 title

The Meadville boys volleyball team celebrates after winning the District 10 Class 2A boys volleyball championship on Thursday at the House of Thrills. Meadville beat Cochranton 25-18, 25-7, 18-25, 25-21. SHANNON ROAE/Meadville Tribune

Championship teams respond positively to pressure. And after dropping the third set in the District 10 Class 2A boys volleyball championship match, Meadville responded.

The Bulldogs (17-0) answered by hammering kill after kill in the fourth set. A Cochranton (13-5) spike went wide right and gave the ’Dogs the win.

Meadville defended its D-10 title from two years ago on Thursday in front of a crowd at the House of Thrills in four sets 25-18, 25-7, 18-25, 25-21.

“This is what we wanted to do all year. This was our first goal of the season,” senior middle blocker Charlie Waid said. “We wanted to defend our title and defend our home court. We’re not going to lose in front of our home crowd.”

The title is two-in-a-row for Meadville. In 2019, the ’Dogs won the district title over Saegertown en-route to a state championship.

“The guys really earned that tonight,” Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said. “They’ve been working hard and played hard and this win is great for them.”

Meadville fed off its crowd’s energy and grabbed the first set 25-18. The momentum kept mounting and the ‘Dogs dominated set two with a 25-7 win.

In the third set, Cochranton started to play with confidence. The Cards were relentless on defense and made smart decisions offensively to hold the lead for nearly the entire set.

“When we played them last time, I said they have a little more experience than us, especially at this level. Obviously we’re still lacking that coming into game one and two, but I feel really good about how we played in games three and four,” Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski said. “We adjusted to that adversity and I think we finally got a little more playoff level, tight match experience we’ve been lacking. I’m hoping that’s a sign of what to expect in the next round.”

Despite dropping a set, Bancroft did not make any changes. He challenged his team to respond — and they did.

“I told them to reset. We knew eventually they’d get the best of us. It’s two really good teams playing at each other’s necks the whole time and I thought we lost the serve and pass that game,” Bancroft said. “We weren’t passing well and they just won that game outright. They outplayed us and I told them that in the huddle and that we have to play better.”

In the fourth set, the Bulldogs appeared to have stolen the Cardinals momentum with a 8-3 lead, but Cochranton raced back to even the score 8-8. The rivals traded points until Meadville led 22-21. A kill from Jackson Decker and Waid gave the ‘Dogs match point. The Cards final hit went right and Meadville clinched the championship.

“It feels amazing. Our whole team stepped up and we played as hard as we could the whole time,” Decker said. “Our side out game was strong tonight and once we had a lead we just had to stay on it.”

Decker led the team in kills with 13. Julian Jones added 12 and Waid had 11. Jones and Waid also recorded 12 and 11 digs, respectively. Caden Mealy dished 36 assists.

With the win, Meadville will face the third seed out of District 7, Ambridge, on Tuesday at a time and location to be determined.

“They have some high goals. I can see it in games and I can see it in practices. They’re never satisfied with what they’re doing and they’re working hard all the time to get better,” Bancroft said. “We’re gonna see tough teams and be in tough situations again. They did a nice job tonight.”

For Cochranton, their season isn’t over and the loss provided some high quality experience. Cierniakoski said the team showed improvement from their last match against Meadville.

“I think really we just gotta come out and play on Tuesday. I think we showed today that skill-wise we are fine and we have a good team, but we just need the right mentality to start the match,” Cierniakoski said. “We can’t come out and start down and we definitely can’t give up as many points as we did in the second game.”

Leading the Cardinals in kills was Landon Homa with eight. Tyler George added six and led the team with 14 digs. Greyson Jackson recorded 27 assists.

Cochranton will face District 7 Champion Seton LaSalle on Tuesday at a time and location to be determined.