Congressman Kelly visits county attractions, talks issues

VERNON TOWNSHIP — Faced with a menu of options, some of them so diametrically opposed to one another that they seemed incapable of peaceful coexistence, Rep. Mike Kelly embraced multiplicity.

“I like my hot dog with everything on it,” Kelly said as he approached the window at Eddie’s Footlong Hotdogs on Thursday.

The 74-year-old family-run hotdog stand was the first of several western Crawford County highlights Kelly visited during a day-long tour arranged by the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau. From there, he headed to Conneaut Lake for a brief ride on the Barbara J with area elected officials, planning and development staff from the county and municipal governments, representatives of Allegheny College and others.

After that, there was time for a brief stop at Hank’s Frozen Custard before the group led by bureau Executive Director Victoria Soff headed to the Titusville area to stop by Warner’s Bakery, the Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad, and the Caboose Motel.

The event was part of the bureau’s ongoing mission to raise awareness about what its members and the county generally have to offer, according to Soff.

“We are thrilled to have the congressman interested in our area,” Soff said as she sat down at one of the picnic tables outside the hotdog stand that provided her with her first job as a 15-year-old. “We have a nice little tour scheduled. We’re trying to go as far across the county as we can. We didn’t quite get out to Linesville but we had to keep them wanting more.”

Jay Verno was among the first people to greet Kelly as the Republican congressman, whose 16th District includes Crawford County, began barnstorming the county. Verno serves as vice president of the board that oversees the bureau, a nonprofit that promotes tourism in the county, in addition to operating Hagan Business Machines of Meadville.

The visit from Kelly was largely casual in nature, but still symbolically meaningful, according to Verno.

“It’s motivational, no doubt, for us and our board,” he said. “It’s great our local congressman wants to know more about what we’re trying to do, especially post-pandemic.

“There’s a lot of great people here that are trying to pull together to get back to where we were but also to take it to the next level,” Verno added.

While Verno was talking up Crawford County, Kelly was making quick work of the specialty of the house.

Christy Johnson, who with her husband forms the third generation to run the restaurant, said Kelly’s aide had ordered a footlong with the works for the congressman.

While federal legislators don’t drop in every day, Johnson said the hotdog stand’s proximity to Port Meadville Airport produces a steady flow of unexpected visitors.

“We get a lot of different people from all over the world,” she said.

Because they’re supporters of Kelly, learning of his visit was even more exciting.

“We try to be involved with the community, so when we have somebody stop here like that, it means a lot to us — all of our customers do,” Johnson said.

Seeing and tasting the authentic Crawford County weren’t the only things on Kelly’s mind. He also addressed some of the issues facing northwestern Pennsylvania and the country in response to questions from the Tribune.

Regarding the recent primary elections in the state, Kelly said he was not aware of fraud concerns. As for last year’s presidential election, Kelly still has questions about Donald Trump's loss to Joe Biden. He led a lawsuit seeking the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent the state from certifying its 2020 election results and he also voted not to accept the state’s results as Congress made them official on Jan. 6, the day riots led to chaos inside the Capitol.

“There were a lot of votes counted,” Kelly said. “The question isn’t were they counted, the question is were they legitimate.”

Dozens of lawsuits have produced no evidence of significant fraud in the 2020 elections.

For Kelly, the issue has shifted, particularly for those dissatisfied with the outcome of those elections.

"The loss now is a loss of faith and confidence that a lot of the American people have now in the way we vote,” Kelly said. “They just don’t believe it’s fair. They don’t believe that this last election was fair.

“Once you lose people’s faith and confidence,” he added, “once that is lost, when people feel that it’s been violated, it’s hard to get them to come back on.”

Regarding abortion rights, Kelly said he expected efforts by states to limit them to continue. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a case involving a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks — the first such case the court has considered since the conservative majority was increased to six justices with the addition of Justice Amy Coney Barrett last year.

“I think it looks good for the unborn,” Kelly said of the court’s decision to hear the case. “We’ll see how Mississippi turns out and we’ll see what all happens — does this start something else across the country? I think it will.”

If it does, such a movement would find support in Kelly — and in his district, according to the congressman.

“The area that I live in, the area that I represent — this is a very strong pro-life area,” he said.

Kelly expressed optimism regarding legislative efforts focused on the nation’s infrastructure, referring to them as “jobs bills” that would produce returns for all taxpayers and lift “the whole country.”

“The big problem we’re going to face is getting people to return to work,” he added. “It’s going to take a heavy lift because some of the subsidies that we’re doing right now really don’t encourage people to go to work, and that’s not a criticism, by the way, it’s just a fact.”

Asked whether the key to overcoming that “heavy lift” would be more vaccinations, ending expanded assistance to unemployed workers or higher wages, Kelly said “I think it’s all of the above. You could look at a lot of those and say it’s probably a little bit of each.”

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.