Fair's tentative lineup includes truck and tractor pulls, demo derby

WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Truck and tractor pulls and the demolition derby are expected to happen after all at this year's Crawford County Fair set for Aug. 21-28.

Back in April, the Crawford County Fair Board voted to hold the fair minus amusement rides and scheduled grandstand entertainment due to Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 regulations in place at that time. Those state restrictions limited crowd size capacity to 50 percent for outdoor events and 25 percent for indoor events.

Those then-in-place restrictions reduced the fair's crowd capacity to the point it wouldn't be able to cover contracted concert entertainment and amusement ride costs. The fair had about $560,000 in concert costs plus another $130,000 in its ride contract for 2021.

With pandemic restrictions continuing to ease, board members voted 7-0 at a special meeting Thursday night at the fairgrounds to approve a tentative schedule for the fair adding some of the usual grandstand events. Board members H. LeRoy Stearns and Bill Agnew were absent from the meeting.

"These are all tentative — but things are happening," Dean Maynard, fair board president, told the Tribune. "We're trying to have as big a fair as we can and still keep everyone safe."

The tentative grandstand schedule is:

• Aug. 21 — Truck and tractor pulls at noon and 7:30 p.m.

• Aug. 22 — Harness racing at noon.

• Aug. 23 — Harness racing at noon.

• Aug. 24 — Six Horse Hitch Classic at 7:30 p.m.

• Aug. 25 — KOI Drag Racing at 7:30 p.m.

• Aug. 26 — Open at this point.

• Aug. 27 — Open at this point.

• Aug. 28 — Demolition derby at noon and 7 p.m.

While admission to the fair is free this year due to the pandemic, events at the grandstand will have a fee to offset their costs, Maynard said.

Fees for any of the grandstand events are yet to be set by the board.

"We're trying to get some entertainment —and keep it safe," Maynard said. "We're not going to bring in something that attracts 12,000 people."

In addition to the livestock and exhibits throughout the fair's run, there are several other events tentatively set, the biggest being the fair's 75th anniversary celebration Aug. 22 with its fair history building dedication at 5 p.m. and fireworks at 8:30.

The fair's annual 4H and FFA Market Livestock sale is 5 p.m. Aug. 27 and will be a hybrid event with both in-person and online bidding.

Musical acts and informational talks are to be scheduled on the smaller West End Stage during the fair as well as other events.

"As of (Thursday), it's what we think we can have," Maynard said of the schedule.

The final version of the fair's activities isn't expected to be settled until late July.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.