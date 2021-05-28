Cancel
Crawford County, PA

Conneaut’s Shannon seeded in top five in two events at states

By Alex Topor Meadville Tribune
The Meadville Tribune
 20 days ago

One Crawford County athlete is heading to this weekend’s track and field state championship meet — Conneaut’s Meaera Shannon.

The PIAA Track and Field Championships are at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium. Class 2A is scheduled for today and Class 3A is set for Saturday.

Shannon is set to race in two events, the 1,600 meter run and the 3,200 meter run. The Conneaut athlete qualified for the Class 2A state meet at last weekend’s District 10 Track and Field Championship at Slippery Rock University.

Shannon finished second in the 1,600 (5:08.54), just behind Fairview’s Madison Hayes (5:07.44). Only the winning athlete from each event qualifies for states, unless they meet the state qualifying standard. Shannon was nearly a full 10 seconds faster than the state standard (5:18.30).

Shannon is seeded fifth in the 1,600 with Hayes just ahead of her at fourth. The top seed is Shady Side’s Melissa Riggins (4:51.93).

At the district meet, Shannon won the 3,200 (11:13.39). Her time was nearly 14 seconds faster than the runner up.

Shannon is seeded third in the event. The top seeds belong to Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo (10:57.19) and Northern Schuylkill’s Cori McCormick (11:03.28).

Meadville, PA
