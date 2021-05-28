Cancel
Dollar Flies High after Strong Inflation Reading

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDollar surges in early US session as boosted by stronger than expected inflation readings. Indeed, the core PCE inflation hit the highest level since 1991. With the current buying momentum, the greenback is likely to end the week on a high note, with prospect of closing as the strongest. On the other hand, commodity currencies are in rather steep decline, even the Kiwi. But Yen is more likely to end the week as the worst performer.

