Analysts at MUFG Bank point out that their assumption of ‘more of the same’ from the Federal Reserve meeting this week was wrong and the outcome has already been considerable and there are clear upside risks to the US dollar. They argue though that the Fed will not want to see a repetition of what happened in 2013 when inflation expectations fell back sharply after the ‘taper tantrum’. According to them, Fed's officials next week will try and reassure markets on its new more dovish monetary policy strategy announced last year that is already being doubted.