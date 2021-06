No wonder construction season in Minnesota lasts so long -- construction crews are too busy creating viral videos on TikTok!. I was listening to a podcast recently by a pastor who noted how road construction in Minnesota literally never ends. "I attended North Central in 2005," he said, "and they were working on I-35 then...it's 2021, and they're still working on I-35! Like, are they working on it one nail at a time or what?!" The guy's not wrong -- roadwork in Minnesota never seems to end, and -- to make matters worse -- it all seems to happen during Minnesota's peak travel season.