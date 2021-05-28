Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

French man in 40s killed after attacking 3 police officers

By ANGELA CHARLTON
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HxRwi_0aEZGGOq00

PARIS — (AP) — A man with severe schizophrenia who had been on a watch list for Islamic radicalism stabbed a police officer at her station Friday in western France and shot two other officers before police killed him, authorities said.

The slain suspect was a Frenchman in his 40s who had been on a watch list for Islamic radicalism because of his “rigorous” religious practices, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. The assailant had recently been released from prison and was under monitoring by psychiatric services, he said.

The three officers were wounded but none is in life-threatening condition, the minister said.

The motive for the violence in the Nantes suburb of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre was unclear, but Darmanin told reporters at the scene that the man “clearly wanted to attack police.”

The attacker was born in France and did not have any past convictions for terrorism-related crimes, Darmanin said.

The assailant, who lived in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre, entered the police station Friday morning saying he had a car problem, Mayor Fabrice Roussel said.

He then stabbed the first police officer inside the station, apparently took her gun and fled, Darmanin said. The officer was wounded in the leg and hand.

French police deployed helicopters, search dogs and more than 200 officers to find the suspect, and closed nearby schools and stores. When he was located, he fired on officers trying to arrest him, Darmanin said.

The suspect was gravely wounded in an ensuing shootout, and died Friday afternoon of his injuries, according to a police official. The official, who was not authorized to be publicly named, said authorities are not searching for any accomplices.

Police and ambulances blocked roads in the normally quiet, residential area after the stabbing.

Domestic security and attacks on police are a big political issue ahead of regional elections next month and France's presidential election next year.

Two police employees have been killed in France in recent weeks. One was an administrative official stabbed to death inside her police station near Paris in what authorities are investigating as an Islamic extremist attack. The other was a drug squad officer shot to death in the southern city of Avignon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Police#Police Station#France#Ap#Islamic#Frenchman#Interior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Europe
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Terrorism
Related
Independence, KYMiddletown Press

Police: Officers responding to burglary killed armed man

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (AP) — Police responding to a burglary in northern Kentucky fatally shot an armed suspect, officials said. Independence and Kenton County Police Department officers responded to a burglary in progress at a residence Tuesday morning and encountered a man “who brandished a firearm at the officers,” Kentucky State Police said in a statement. An officer fired at the suspect and fatally wounded him, the statement said. Police did not release the man's name.
Whittier, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Whittier police shoot, kill man who pulled gun on officer

Police in a Los Angeles suburb shot and killed a man who pulled a gun on an officer during a confrontation Friday, authorities said. Police in Whittier, east of LA, received a call shortly after noon about a man with a gun at a city dog park but when they arrived he had left the area, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Violent Crimes1stnews.com

Suspect charged with terrorism for truck attack on Canada Muslims

A 20-year-old murder suspect in Canada now faces terrorism charges after he was accused of mowing down a Muslim family with a truck earlier this month; prosecutors said Monday. The attack on a family of Pakistani background in the city of London, Ontario, killed a 46-year-old man, his 44-year-old wife;...
Minorities104.1 WIKY

The French campaigner rebuilding LGBT+ community’s trust in police

ORLEANS, France (Reuters) – Christophe Desportes-Guilloux is old enough to remember a time, decades ago, when French police would raid nightclubs and detain people like him for being gay. Those times have gone but they left a legacy: a deficit of trust between police and France’s LGBT+ community which means...
WorldCartoon Brew

Two Animators Killed In Kabul Bomb Attack Claimed By IS

On Saturday, sticky bomb attacks claimed by Islamic State killed seven people in Kabul. Six died in the first attack in the Afghan capital, including two animators, a colleague has said. According to film director Sahra Karimi, Tayiba Musavi (pictured top, left) and Fatima Mohammadi, who worked for the Afghan...
Hilo, HIhawaiipublicradio.org

Hawai‘i Island Police Shoot, Kill Man They Say Fired at Officers

HILO, Hawai‘i — Police on the Big Island said an officer shot and killed a man who came out of a house and opened fire on officers responding to a domestic violence call. When patrol officers arrived at the Hilo home Sunday night, a man “came out of the rear of the residence with a semi-automatic rifle and opened fire on the officers at the scene,” the Hawai‘i Police Department said in a news release.
Tulsa, OKokcfox.com

Man arrested after accidentally shooting, killing man, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was arrested overnight after allegedly pointing a gun at another man thinking it was unloaded and fired, killing him. Tulsa police responded to a shooting Monday around 11:15 p.m. near East 3rd Street and County Line Road. When they arrived, they found 22-year-old Christian...
Litchfield, CTEyewitness News

Police identify man shot and killed outside Litchfield law office

LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Police have identified a man who was shot and killed outside a law office in Litchfield on Monday afternoon. It happened at 46 West Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

Family of man accused of killing Phoenix police officer speaks out

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of the man accused of running a red light and killing a Phoenix police officer spoke exclusively to Arizona's Family on Wednesday about the tragic events Monday night. A Phoenix police officer has died after a reported red light runner ran into him on...
MinoritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

White Billionaire’s Daughter-in-Law Charged with Manslaughter After Fatally Shooting Black Cop

The daughter-in-law of a British billionaire was charged with manslaughter by negligence after she fatally shot a Black police officer while under the influence of alcohol. Jasmine Hartin 32, was denied bail at her arraignment Monday night after fatally shooting San Pedro Superintendent Henry Jemmott in Belize, Daily Mail reports. Hartin is married to the son of wealthy UK businessman Lord Michael Ashcroft and was spending time in Belize when she ended up hanging out with Jemmott.