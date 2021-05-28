Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Spain criticized for unequally priced 'equality stamps'

By BARRY HATTON and ALICIA LEÓN
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b9jsf_0aEZG6ep00

MADRID — (AP) — Spain’s postal service is feeling a backlash from its attempt to highlight racial inequality.

State-owned Correos España this week issued a set of four stamps in different skin-colored tones. The darker the stamp, the lower the price. The lightest color costs 1.60 euros ($1.95). The darkest one costs 0.70 euros ($0.85).

The postal service calls them “Equality Stamps” and introduced them on the anniversary of George Floyd being killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. It said the stamps “reflect an unfair and painful reality that shouldn’t be allowed” and that every letter or parcel sent with them would “send a message against racial inequality.”

The campaign was launched during European Diversity Month in collaboration with Spain’s national SOS Racism Federation, a nonprofit group, and featured a 60-second video with Spanish hip-hop star and activist El Chojín.

But while the goal of Correos España was to “shine a light on racial inequality and promote diversity, inclusion and equal rights,” critics are accusing the company of having a tin ear for racial issues and misreading the sentiment of Black people in Spain.

Antumi Toasijé, a historian who heads the government’s Council for the Elimination of Racial or Ethnic Discrimination, urged the postal service to stop selling the stamps.

“A campaign that outrages those it claims to defend is always a mistake,” he tweeted.

The main thrust of the public criticism was that the darker stamps have a lower value, giving the impression that a light skin color is worth more.

Moha Gerehou, a 28-year-old Spanish author and a former president of SOS Racismo Madrid, said that was “an insurmountable contradiction.”

“At the end of the day, an anti-racism campaign has put out a clearly racist message,” Gerehou told the Associated Press on Friday.

He put the controversy in the context of what he sees as structural racism in Spain, which often goes unacknowledged but can be detected in such aspects as commercial advertising, the Spanish language and in access to housing. “It’s all connected,” he said.

Correos España said it would make no comment on the controversy.

The postal service's initiative has divided Spanish anti-racism activists. While the national SOS Racism Federation backed it, the organization’s Madrid section poured scorn on the effort.

SOS Racismo Madrid said the campaign helps conceal the structural nature of racism and perpetuate the notion of Black inferiority.

Any racially aware person would have identified what was wrong with the campaign, it said, adding that the blunder proved the need for more racially aware people in decision-making positions at companies.

The campaign also received criticism on social media.

This isn’t the first time the Spanish postal service has sought to make a statement on social issues. Last June, to coincide with LGBT Pride Month, it issued a special stamp and painted its delivery vans and mail boxes in rainbow colors.

____

Hatton reported from Lisbon, Portugal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Stamps#Ap#Correos Espa A#Spanish#Sos Racismo Madrid#The Associated Press#Lgbt Pride Month
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Social Media
Country
Spain
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
News Break
Housing
Country
Portugal
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
WorldPosted by
WGAU

Spain hopes to jumpstart electric car industry with EU funds

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Daniel Sánchez is one of the luckier electric car owners in Spain. With a free recharging station less than a kilometer from his home just north of Barcelona, he can keep his Tesla ready to roll. “I cannot imagine stopping at a gas station ever...
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

The Latest: France eases masks outdoors, ends nightly curfew

PARIS — France is easing mandatory mask-wearing outdoors and will halt an eight-month nightly coronavirus curfew on Sunday. The announcement by French Prime Minister Jean Castex comes as France reports about 3,900 daily virus cases on average, down from 35,000 in the March-April peak. Castex welcomed the “very good news,”...
AdvocacyPosted by
WGAU

Spanish prize honors group empowering African girls, women

MADRID — (AP) — A consortium of non-profit groups that aims to reduce poverty in Africa through educating more girls and empowering women has won a Princess of Asturias award. The Campaign for Female Education, or CAMFED, was chosen in the International Aid category, a foundation named after the heir...
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

The Latest: EU suggests lifting travel limits on US tourists

BRUSSELS — The European Union is recommending member countries start lifting restrictions on tourists from the United States. EU members agreed Wednesday to add the United States to the list of countries from which restrictions on non-essential travel should be lifted. The move was adopted during a meeting in Brussels of permanent representatives to the 27-nation bloc.
Lifestyletravelexpertsoflacrosse.com

Best of Spain

Don't miss a thing as you explore the Best of Spain, featuring all the travel highlights and some surprises, from olive oil tasting on an Andalusian estate and learning all about Toledo's three religions, to the treasured cities of Madrid, Seville and Barcelona. Day Description View All. Day 1. Hola...
POTUSTelegraph

The imperial EU is blind to the folly of its unequal Northern Ireland Brexit treaty

Why don’t the European elites ever learn lessons from history? It should be obvious that the Northern Ireland Protocol, signed under duress by the UK, cannot last in its present state. The only questions are what replaces it, how quickly and whether it is enough to restore the province’s fragile balance and save the Good Friday Agreement. The idea that the EU will be able to keep the protocol alive by threatening Britain with a trade war merely confirms the scale of Brussels’s delusion.
Lifestyletravelexpertsoflacrosse.com

Northern Spain

Trace the treasures of the north on this grand expedition from Barcelona to Madrid, easing yourself into la buena vida as only the Spaniards can. Delve into centuries of history and the cosmopolitan culture of Barcelona, rambling up Las Ramblas, people watching in Plaça de Catalunya and admiring the whimsical architecture of Gaudí. Later, you'll meet with your fellow travellers and Travel Director for a Welcome Reception and evening drive to see the city's iconic sights.
Placerville, CAMountain Democrat

Benevolence is not equality

Racism is not about noticing another as racially or culturally different. I personally love the diversity of the USA. It’s rich and fascinating. Racism is about the societal system that puts glass ceilings on the majority of non-white people. The limits of racism can be kept in place by any/all races as they are part of the dominant cultural norm/values.
EconomyPosted by
WGAU

Germany buys Dubai asset data in fight against tax evasion

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's finance minister has ordered the purchase of data on Germans with assets in Dubai as part of efforts to combat tax evasion, following similar purchases by regional authorities of data from Switzerland in the past decade. The Finance Ministry said the data on the CD...
ProtestsMySanAntonio

Teachers across the country protest laws restricting lessons on racism

The backlash is sparking a backlash of its own. On Saturday, thousands of educators and others gathered virtually and in person at historic locations in more than 20 cities to make clear that they would resist efforts in at least 15 Republican-led states to restrict what teachers can say in class about racism, sexism and oppression in America.
Societydivergemedia.ca

My Equality Is more Equal than Your Equality Part I

My brother and I are on the opposite ends of our nuclear family. I’m the oldest, and 12 years away from me stands my brother, the youngest. It’s clear from the years between us that we lived two very different childhoods despite having the same parents. My childhood consisted of poverty, welfare cheques, subsidized housing and No Name brand shampoos. The inherent shame and desperation to get out of poverty consumed my parents because they constantly compared themselves to other “self-made” immigrants in our community. It was so bad that they dove into make-money-fast trends only to lose money fast. I’m not saying this to shame my parents; they were and still are fantastic parents! But when they had my sister and me, they were young and in their early 20s. Back then, they assumed they had to be well off and “grown-up”, and so they skipped many steps they needed to take to gain experience and build the wealth they wanted. That said, every failure became a lesson learned and brought them this much closer to success.
Minoritiescorporatecomplianceinsights.com

Kearney: The Gender Equality Dilemma

With the global pandemic and a record-breaking year for women in public leadership positions in the U.S., what is the state of global gender representation? Global management consultant Kearney addresses this in their latest gender equity report, The Gender Equality Dilemma, compiled from research examining gender representation across public and private sectors.
Real EstateValueWalk

UK House Price Growth Stutters Ahead Of Original Stamp Duty Deadline

Home sellers overpriced by 21% in Q1 despite cooling market ahead of the original stamp duty deadline. The latest summary of property market health from leading lettings and sales agent, Benham and Reeves, has revealed that house price growth stuttered in the run-up to the original stamp duty deadline in March of this year, climbing just 0.6% on the previous quarter.
Shoppingthe-saleroom.com

Stamps, Postcards & Postal History

2,000 - 2,500 GBP help. Worldwide accumulation with two old-time volumes of British Commonwealth note GB 1d black space- Worldwide accumulation with two old-time volumes of British Commonwealth note GB 1d black space-filler, much Malaya and States, Mauritius KGVI 3c ... 150 - 200 GBP help. Lot 2002. Worldwide collection...
Hobbiesthe-saleroom.com

Cheshire Stamp Auctions - Public Sale

This auctioneer has chosen to not publish their results. Please contact them directly for any enquiries. A STUDY OF HONG KONG DEFINITIVES: KING EDWARD VII AND KING GEORGE V book by Nick Halewood and David Antscherl, 1995. 10 - 20 GBP help. Lot 2. FOLIO SOCIETY BOOK COLLECTION. Eighteen books,...
Environmenttrust.org

Unequal risk: How climate change hurts India's poor most

MUMBAI, June 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In a monsoon ritual of sorts in India's financial capital, #MumbaiRain begins to trend on Twitter with the first showers - not because its residents are like weather-obsessed Londoners, but out of fear of the flooding that brings the bustling city to a standstill each year.