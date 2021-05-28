Alright, Minnesota — Who’s Not Wearing Their Seatbelt?
My wife and I were driving up I-94 from the Cities recently and saw one of the MN Department of Transportation digital billboards. Its message read something along the lines of "Buckle Up, Minnesota. Seatbelts Save Lives." My wife turned to me and said, "Who doesn't wear their seatbelt still? I don't know anyone that doesn't wear a seatbelt." As I thought about it I realized that I, too, don't know anyone who doesn't wear a seatbelt. Which begs the question -- who's not wearing their seatbelt?river967.com