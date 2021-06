Let’s all give a hearty shout-out to broccoli, named America’s favorite in Green Giant’s annual Favorite Veggie Survey. The survey rated the veggie tastes of more than 53-hundred Americans of all ages. Those who couldn’t get enough broccoli said “taste” was the number one reason for their fandom. On the west coast, carrots were the favorite, putting them in the number two spot, with corn coming on strong in third. Noticeable drop-offs in this year’s survey included the absence of tomatoes and cucumbers.