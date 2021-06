Do you remember when we spoke about those times and moments when Heaven’s domain occasionally makes its way into the mainstream music scene? Well, the performance of a song, which moves to demonstrate Heaven’s work on Earth, is simply one of them. There are moments in time when a well-known artist comes to reveal their particular relationship with the Creator. They are unapologetic, and unashamed, when it comes to how they are yearned for are healthy relationship with Yeshuah. They yearn for that relationship and for its healing in their lives. Why? Well, it’s simple! They understand its power in their lives. In a world (and industry), where temptations and pressures are everywhere, they are aware of its ability to bring peace, in the midst of calm.