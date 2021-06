At a time when the whole world is stuck in second gear and it hasn’t been our day, our week, our month or especially our year, the Friends reunion felt unavoidable. I may have been the only one who didn’t want a new episode. I don’t need to see Ross shouting “Hashtag not all men!” across Central Perk. I think we need to be honest and admit he and Rachel are divorced now and she has finally realised that no one is ever going to love her more than tech billionaire Gunther, who has created an app to identify the closest coffee shop with a big empty sofa.