Need a new bike? You can bid on bikes designed by the Foo Fighters, Radiohead, and more
Okay, so this is a long shot (not to mention expensive), but there’s a chance for music fans to bid on any of 14 one-of-a-kind bicycles designed by some seriously big names. Brompton Bikes, which is based out of London in the UK, approached a bunch of artists and had them design bikes that will be auctioned off to help out-of-work live music crews. Expected prices are around US$2,000.www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com