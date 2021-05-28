Cancel
Need a new bike? You can bid on bikes designed by the Foo Fighters, Radiohead, and more

By Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, so this is a long shot (not to mention expensive), but there’s a chance for music fans to bid on any of 14 one-of-a-kind bicycles designed by some seriously big names. Brompton Bikes, which is based out of London in the UK, approached a bunch of artists and had them design bikes that will be auctioned off to help out-of-work live music crews. Expected prices are around US$2,000.

