Need a new bike? You can bid on bikes designed by the Foo Fighters, Radiohead, and more

With COVID putting Foo Fighters’ live plans to celebrate their 25th anniversary on hold, the band have finally announced shows to mark… well, their 26th year as a band. “2021 shows announced and many more to come!!!” they say, with six dates in the U.S. revealed so far with support from Radkey. The rock titans will be hitting Cincinnati, OH; Milwaukee, WI; St. Louis, MO; Bonner Springs, KS; Oklahoma City, OK and Albuquerque, NM in July and August – so we really don’t have to wait long for their live return now…