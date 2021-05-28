Lisa Marie Presley to be declared single

Young Thug took to Instagram to shout out his maid, who he said returned $10,000 she had found in his jeans. “My maid just [handed] me this,” the rapper said in a video as he showed off a fat stack of hundred dollar bills. “She said, ‘I found this money about two months ago in your room. I just wanna know did you get it,” he said. The maid had apparently stumbled upon the stack of cash in a pair of Thugger’s jeans, and after finding it slid it under the rapper’s bed.