Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lisa Marie Presley to be declared single

crossroadstoday.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisa Marie Presley is to be declared legally single. The 53-year-old singer filed for divorce from Michael Lockwood in June 2016 after a decade of marriage, but the process is still not complete so in March she submitted a request to have their separation bifurcated – which would change their marital status and allow for assets to be divided at a later date – and according to documents obtained by TMZ, the court has agreed to her submission.

www.crossroadstoday.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Keough
Person
Lisa Marie Presley
Person
Benjamin Keough
Person
Danny Keough
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriage#Tmz#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesRedbook

Elvis Presley's Life in Photos

Nine months after their Las Vegas nuptials, Elvis and Priscilla welcomed their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, on February 1, 1968. Here, the couple are photographed in the hospital before bringing Lisa Marie home to Graceland.
Musicnewpaper24.com

Michael Jackson funeral: Lisa Marie’s second alone by his casket – ‘I wished to apologise’ | Music | Leisure – NEWPAPER24

Michael Jackson funeral: Lisa Marie’s second alone by his casket – ‘I wished to apologise’ | Music | Leisure. Michael Jackson died 12 years in the past on the age of simply 50. Lower than two weeks later a public memorial service befell on the Staples Centre in Los Angeles forward of a personal funeral that September. The latter was attended by round 200 of the star’s closest family and friends together with Dame Elizabeth Taylor, Macaulay Culkin and MJ’s ex-wife Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie Presley.
CelebritiesPopculture

Lisa Marie Presley's Marriage to Nicolas Cage Was Short But Memorable

It's easy to forget that at one point, actor Nicolas Cage and singer Lisa Marie Presley were married — let alone that they once ruled the tabloids for a period of about two years. The Con Air star and the daughter of Elvis Presley captured the whole world's attention with their unlikely romance and their hard-partying ways. To this day, it's hard to separate fact from fiction in their story.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Paris Jackson is still close with family after saying she felt ‘alone’ after coming out

Paris Jackson “remains close” with her family after she recently said she felt “alone” after coming out to them. The 23-year-old actress and singer – who is the daughter of Debbie Rowe and the late Michael Jackson – is a member of the LGBTQ community, and recently admitted it was difficult for her to come out to her “very religious” extended family, as many of them still believe “homosexuality is very taboo”.
Celebritiesnewslanes.com

Elvis Presley's father detailed real reason the King left Priscilla Presley

Elvis Presley first met Priscilla Presley (née Beaulieu) in Germany while he was stationed in the army. The star, who had found a great deal of success already in America, was drafted in 1958 during which he went to Friedberg, Germany. During this time he met the young Priscilla. After their relationship blossomed, he brought her back to live with him in Graceland in 1963. The couple were married in 1967 after being together for almost a decade. A year later, their daughter Lisa Marie Presley was born.
Celebritiesimgflip.com

Lisa Simpson's Presentation

Lol OK keep telling yourself that... You have some very funny memes, but this repost really sucks. It just brings down all your truly original memes. ANYONE can find a funny, popular meme, find another template that works with it, copy and paste text, and call it their own. I'm...
Newark, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC Presents One Funny Lisa Marie On August 21

(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents One Funny Lisa Marie on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 7:00pm. Come join internet comedy sensation @OneFunnyLisaMarie a.k.a. Lisa Marie Riley for this live fan event. Lisa will share hilarious stories, answer your questions, and say hello in person during the post-show meet & greet.
Beauty & Fashionsamfordcrimson.com

Lisa Armstrong declares ‘love is all you need’ as she shows off heart-themed nails

Lisa’s been dating electrician James Green for nearly a year now. Celeb obsessed? Get a daily dose of showbiz gossip direct to your inbox. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
Newport Beach, CAPosted by
People

Ant Anstead Says Ex Christina Haack Made 'the Right Decision' to Sell Their Family Home: It 'Has Memories'

Ant Anstead is sharing his thoughts on Christina Haack selling the home they once shared together. The British TV host, 41, who split from the HGTV star, 37, in September after less than two years of marriage, tells PEOPLE exclusively that he's glad Haack has placed their former Newport Beach, California, home on the market - a move which she made back in April, listing it for $6 million.
CelebritiesComplex

Young Thug Shouts Out His Maid for Returning $10,000 She Found in His Jeans

Young Thug took to Instagram to shout out his maid, who he said returned $10,000 she had found in his jeans. “My maid just [handed] me this,” the rapper said in a video as he showed off a fat stack of hundred dollar bills. “She said, ‘I found this money about two months ago in your room. I just wanna know did you get it,” he said. The maid had apparently stumbled upon the stack of cash in a pair of Thugger’s jeans, and after finding it slid it under the rapper’s bed.
Behind Viral Videosmumsnet.com

Lisa Michele - youtuber

Just a quick heads-up regarding a youtuber that I recently came across. Maybe worth keeeping an eye on her videos. Basically she's a gender critical american woman, and I like the points she makes and the way she comes across. I've only watched two of her videos so far. Womanhood...
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Kylie Bunbury & Jon-Ryan Alan Riggins Expecting First Child

“Big Sky” star Kylie Bunbury and husband Jon-Ryan Alan Riggins have a baby on the way!. On Tuesday, Bunbury broke the news that she was expecting with some maternity photos. Along with posting photos of Jon-Ryan cradling her growing baby bump, Kylie wrote on Instagram, “Life is a series of...