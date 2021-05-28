Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

A Lotus Biscoff “duffin” cross between a doughnut and a muffin has just been invented and it looks delicious

By Bethan Rose Jenkins
goodhousekeeping.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLotus Biscoff has teamed up with artisan bakery Muffin Break to create a “duffin” desert in Lotus Biscoff flavour, which is a cross between a muffin and a doughnut. The duffin was invented in 2016 by Muffin Break and the Biscoff collaboration is the latest incarnation of the sweet treat. The duffin is filled with and drizzled with Lotus Biscoff spread, while crunchy biscuit is coated on top.

www.goodhousekeeping.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Vegan#Food Drink#Muffin Break#Greater London#Waitrose#Good Housekeeping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Desert
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmashed.com

Easy Instant Pot Rice Recipe That Comes Together Super Fast

Rice is a staple ingredient in many different cuisines, and it's used in a wide variety of dishes. It also makes a perfect side dish for just about any meal that can use an extra starch boost. If you have ever made rice on the stovetop, however, you know that it's easier to mess up than you may initially think. That's where your Instant Pot swoops in to save the day.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Mix Coffee Into Your Chocolate Cake Or Brownie Batter

When it comes to pairing particular flavors with chocolate, nothing makes as much sense as coffee. This ubiquitous match-up feels as natural as peanut butter and jelly, and always works thanks to a ton of shared fruity flavor notes as well as a slight bitterness in each (via Coffee Friend). While you can generally pair these two at whim, matched to your taste preference, there are a few deciding factors that can influence the marriage of these tastes according to the article.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Classic Coffee Cake Recipe With A Twist

Depending on who you ask, enjoying a piece of cake for breakfast isn't always acceptable. And while we fully support being able to eat cake at any time of day you please, there is a way to get around this social norm. Enter: coffee cake. Coffee cake is the perfect...
RecipesStanly News & Press

COOKING WITH THE SNAP – Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce

Editor’s Note: Let’s celebrate the past with some of our favorite recipes of our grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles. Email bj.drye@stanlynewspress.com with recipes and a small story about the famous cooks that go with the recipe. Pictures can be included of the cook. Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Outsider.com

Krispy Kreme Releases New ‘Island Time’ Summer Donuts with Eccentric Flavor Choices

When you hit the beach, you make sure you have a few different things. A towel, sunscreen, a cooler, and of course, Krispy Kreme donuts. Yeah, one of those things doesn’t belong. But that’s never stopped major food brands like Krispy Kreme from concocting new and (potentially) delicious seasonal favorites. And in 2021, the donut giant is taking on summer with some all-time classic flavors.
Food & DrinksPosted by
POPSUGAR

Dunkin' Just Released New Lemonade Refreshers and Matching Pink Berry Powdered Doughnuts

Summery, sweet, and sugary, Dunkin' just released three new drinks, and they're the seasonal sips we've all been waiting for. The latest Lemonade Refreshers are as delightful as the name implies, and they feature some of summer's finest flavors. The Refreshers are made with lemonade, fruit concentrate, and B vitamins, and come in strawberry, peach, and blueberry flavors. And what better to pair with these than a new Berry Powdered Donut or Munchkin? Yup, Dunkin' also just dropped pretty pink doughnuts, meaning this dynamic snack duo is like no other.
Food & DrinksWashingtonian.com

You Deserve a Delicious Doughnut on National Doughnut Day and This Is the One to Get

National Doughnut Day falls on a Friday this year, which means diving into a pillowy doughnut today is practically patriotic. Our pick to celebrate the confectionary? Asian-American sweets shop Rose Ave Bakery (1100 Vermont Ave., NW), nestled in the Block DC food hall. Owner Rose Nguyen fills airy, brioche doughnuts with tropical flavors like passion fruit, pandan coconut, and strawberry rose lychee. Pastries are available for pre-order, but you can walk in and snag a doughnut from Wednesday to Saturday if you miss the pre-sale window.
Food & Drinks22 Words

People Are Making Iced Biscoff Lattes and They Look Dreamy

But the latest TikTok trend - iced Biscoff lattes - might be the most delicious looking yet... DrinkTok is a truly magical place. The minds of those who go viral on this particularly niche section of the internet are powerful. They've given us some of the strangest drinks in recent...
RestaurantsPosted by
DCist

First Look: The Point Brings Crab Doughnuts And A Spacious Patio To Buzzard Point

The handsome window transom above The Point’s main entrance announces everything about the new restaurant: an image of a large fish surrounded by water, and lots of it. The first and thus far only restaurant to open in Southwest D.C.’s growing Buzzard Point neighborhood, The Point began service in April, offering sweeping views of the riverside along with fresh catches.
Food & Drinksgimmethatflavor.com

Biscoff Ice Cream

This biscoff ice cream is loaded with chopped biscoff cookies and biscoff cookie butter for the most creamy and delicious ice cream ever! It’s made with four easy ingredients and can be made with OR without an ice cream machine. Once you get a taste of biscoff cookies and biscoff...
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

Summer Fruit and White Chocolate Tart

We've topped this white chocolate tart with Summer fruits to give it a refreshing makeover!. This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site. To...
Posted by
Mashed

Easy Salted Caramel Vanilla Crunch Cake Recipe

If you've always wanted to try to bake a cake from scratch but thought it would be too difficult, then this salted caramel vanilla crunch cake is the perfect recipe for you to try. Easy for both beginners and seasoned cooks alike, it is simple and still utterly delicious. You can also make this cake in just over an hour, so it won't take up too much time you could be spending at the party. Also, this cake is ideal for people who love treats that combine both sweet and salty flavors. Made with a salted caramel topping and Frosted Flakes, this crunchy dessert from recipe developer Autumn LeAnn will have your family and friends coming back for more.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

3-Ingredient Chocolate Sponge Cake Recipe

Who doesn't love a super-quick, easy cake recipe — particularly one where you don't even have to spend too much time rounding up the ingredients? While some low-ingredient cake recipes can be kind of, well, disappointing, that definitely isn't the case with this yummy chocolate sponge cake. This flourless chocolate...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Copycat Friendly's Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sauce Recipe

There's always that favorite restaurant meal or amazing dessert that always keeps us wanting to go back for more. While it is certainly a treat to go to these spots and order up our tried and true dishes, there are times it would be really fun and convenient to enjoy them right at home. For this very purpose, Susan Olayinka, recipe developer at The Flexible Fridge, created this delicious peanut butter ice cream sauce for anyone who's craving the original topping from Friendly's. As a true peanut butter lover, Olayinka says, "I literally eat it by the spoon," and many of us would. So get excited, because Olayinka was tested out a copycat recipe, and it is not only yummy — it's spot-on.
RecipesLancaster Farming

Swirled Raspberry and Chocolate Cheesecake

1 cup (16 ounces) semi-sweet chocolate chips, melted and cooled. Additional fresh raspberries (optional) Separate eggs; let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Place a greased 9-inch springform pan on a double layer of heavy-duty foil (about 18 inches square). Securely wrap foil around pan. In a small bowl, combine the cracker crumbs and confectioners’ sugar; stir in butter. Press onto bottom of prepared pan.
Recipesmetafilter.com

What is this delicious "spinach cream" and how can I recreate it?

A Scandinavian brunch place near me offers, as part of their brunch board, a "runny egg with spinach cream." It's a soft-boiled egg in a puddle of green liquid and the spinach cream is so good I lick the container. It's a homogeneous liquid (sometimes a bit of the fat separates out) that tastes like the essence of spinach and butterfat. I'd like to try to recreate it but searching for "spinach cream" brings up nothing but creamed spinach and spinach cream sauces. Are you familiar with this and can help me find a recipe?
RecipesPosted by
FanSided

Boursin Cheese has created the most delicious glamping recipes

Hungry for some delicious glamping recipes? Boursin Cheese understands that a backyard escape can have a little glamour. With a little inspiration and a delicious plate of food, a memorable experience is just outside the door. While many people are ready to pack their bags and head on the next...
Recipessavewithjamies.com

Creamy Cold Banana Cake Recipe

This creamy cold banana cake is so delicious! If you like banana desserts then this recipe is the real deal for you! It is very easy to make and you won’t need more than 15 minutes to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 basic pandispan / sponge cake...
My Baking Addiction

Chocolate Chip Blondies

These Chocolate Chip Blondies are rich, chewy, and come together in just a few minutes. You will definitely want to make these over and over again!. Before we get into this recipe, let’s talk about blondies. Blondies are bar desserts, just like brownies. But instead of being flavored with chocolate,...