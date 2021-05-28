A Lotus Biscoff “duffin” cross between a doughnut and a muffin has just been invented and it looks delicious
Lotus Biscoff has teamed up with artisan bakery Muffin Break to create a “duffin” desert in Lotus Biscoff flavour, which is a cross between a muffin and a doughnut. The duffin was invented in 2016 by Muffin Break and the Biscoff collaboration is the latest incarnation of the sweet treat. The duffin is filled with and drizzled with Lotus Biscoff spread, while crunchy biscuit is coated on top.www.goodhousekeeping.com