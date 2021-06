The COVID-19 pandemic struck the local arts particularly hard. We learned even more how important the arts are to our cultural community and to our economy. For many performing arts groups, the year was one of retreat; to develop plans for another day. For a few groups, the year was one of invention. No response was more impressive in Milwaukee than that of Present Music led by co-artistic directors Eric Segnitz and David Bloom. Although a small organization, Present Music rose to a new level, creating new experiences, forging new partnerships and leaving a legacy of new materials. They close their season with a performance titled “Neon Lights“, premiering Friday, June 11th.