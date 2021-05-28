How Auburn basketball’s transfers compare to rest of SEC
Bruce Pearl has brought in a good-looking group of transfers to help replenish his roster. But how does Auburn compare to other SEC programs' incoming transfer classes?. Let's examine each SEC team's portal additions and where they stacked up as recruits and transfers, and how they performed last season for their former teams. For high-school rankings, we'll be using each player's 247Sports Composite numbers. For transfer rankings, we'll visit three separate rankings: David Cobb of CBS Sports (top 75 committed transfers, last updated May 24) and Jeff Goodman of Stadium (top 101 committed transfers, last updated May 19).247sports.com