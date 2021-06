On Thursday night, a long week finally hit Jane Levy. She’d wrapped up an acting class and reluctantly went out afterward, for “too much chicken” and “a tiny cup of beer” in Koreatown. She stayed past midnight. The next morning, she seems a little worn out. “I have realized how old I am,” the 31-year-old actor deadpans over Zoom from her Los Angeles home. It could also be, Levy concedes, the mere effort of a real social outing, as COVID-19 restrictions have begun winding down. Or, perhaps, it’s the emotional exhaustion of processing the cancellation of her NBC musical-comedy series, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. “This week has just been a roller coaster,” she admits.