The Maui Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division reminds the public to be aware of recent telephone scams. Scams involve people receiving a telephone call on either their cellular or home phone from a number that is unfamiliar to them. The caller will say that a family member has been involved in an accident, has been or is about to be arrested, or that you owe money and need to pay it immediately. In some instances, the caller will not identify themselves or tell you where they are calling from. The caller may give the name of a relative and in some cases, they may not. They will pretend to be a law enforcement officer, a paramedic or the IRS. They will ask for money to be sent.