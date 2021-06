At Billy and Lily’s condo, the kids run around exploring the place enthusiastically. Billy warns them he and Lily will run a tight ship and the rule still apply. Johnny asks if this means Lily is his new wife now. Billy explains they’re not married, but are in love. The kids run upstairs to play Devon’s musical instruments. Billy keeps looking at his phone and explains to Lily he hasn’t heard from Victoria, who may be with Ashland. Lily questions him checking in on her. She doesn’t understand why his first instinct is always to protect her. Billy explains she’s always had his back, as Lily has, and he wants to reciprocate that. Lily seems unconvinced.