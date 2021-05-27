Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

NOTICE OF VOLUNTARY DISSOLUTIO...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 22 days ago

NOTICE OF VOLUNTARY DISSOLUTION BY BUSINESS CORPORATION. Scott E. Duffy, Esquire, 401 Liberty Avenue, 22nd Floor, Three Gateway Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222. Notice is hereby given by Susini Metal Technology, Inc., a Pennsylvania business corporation, that said corporation is winding up its affairs in the manner prescribed by the Business Corporation Law of 1988, approved on December 21, 1988, Act No. 177, so that its corporate existence shall cease upon the filing of Articles of Dissolution in the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

