Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Reverse Rickroll – Rick Astley Mashes Foo Fighters + ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’

By Philip Trapp
Posted by 
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this week, Dave Grohl capitalized on a classic Foo Fighters meme when the musician joined Jimmy Fallon as a guest co-host on The Tonight Show. There, the pair performed live what till then only been encapsulated online — Grohl tunefully repeating the truncated line "the best," from the Foos' refrain in 2005's "Best of You," over and over again. Just like the internet meme that can delight and annoy.

squatchrocks.com
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
601
Followers
2K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Astley
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Jimmy Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Give You Up#Westboro Baptist Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Meme
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
Musicthewoodyshow.com

Dave Grohl Opens Up About Nirvana's Low Expectations For 'Nevermind'

In just a few months Nirvana's seminal album Nevermind turns 30, and as the anniversary approaches Dave Grohl looked back on its release and how its success not only took the music industry by surprise, but the band, too. During a recent interview with Uncut (via NME) the drummer recalled...
MusicNew Haven Register

Watch the Foo Fighters Cover Queen's 'Somebody to Love' at Special Club Show

The Foo Fighters covered Queen’s “Somebody to Love,” with drummer Taylor Hawkins stepping up front for vocal duties, during a special show at the Canyon Club outside of Los Angeles Tuesday, January 15th. A fan-shot video from the show finds Hawkins swapping places with frontman Dave Grohl, who takes a...
Music955glo.com

Anna’s Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -Bullet for My Valentine are teasing fans with possible new music! The band has shared a 30 second clip and their website is hinting at a June 18 music release. They’ve also been teasing new music with social media posts, including one of the band in the studio. “Relaxing in the studio, but don’t be fooled – we’ve been hard at work putting together something that’s guaranteed to blow your mind BFMV fans,” the photo’s caption said. “You think you know Bullet For My Valentine? Think again. Stay tuned.”
Celebritiesrock929rocks.com

Courtney Love Retracts Comments About Dave Grohl, Trent Reznor

Courtney Love has retracted and apologized for her recent comments made about Dave Grohl and Trent Reznor. In a statement shared via her Instagram stories and screenshot by Loudwire, Love wrote, “I need to apologize for my recent post. It was insensitive and it was wrong. No matter how I feel, there are real people behind my words and I need to learn to be more responsible with my words. I am truly sorry for those I’ve hurt. I will do better.
MusicPosted by
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Mammoth WVH, ‘Mammoth WVH': Album Review

Wolfgang Van Halen successfully lives up to his family name while carving out a separate identity and sound on his debut album, Mammoth WVH. This is quite a narrow needle to thread, at an undeniably difficult time for the younger Van Halen, whose guitar-hero father Eddie died in October 2020. In addition to his personal grief, the reverence and protective bubble surrounding the elder Van Halen's legacy was at a fever pitch. Some online critics even accused Wolfgang of capitalizing on his dad's death with the tribute-paying debut single "Distance."
CelebritiesStereogum

Anti-Vaxxer ’80s Star Ricky Schroder Pickets Foo Fighters Concert, Says “Dave Grohl Is An Ignorant Punk”

Back in the ’80s, Ricky Schroder was a child star known for his roles in the TV series Silver Spoons and a number of films. He has continued to work in show business, but nowadays he is better known for stuff like domestic violence arrests, contributing to the bail fund of teenage Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, and arguing with Costco employees about their mask policy. With those credentials in mind, you will not be surprised to learn Schroder also thinks vaccines are bad for you.
CelebritiesPopculture

Courtney Love Addresses Remarks Made Against NIN's Trent Reznor, Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl

Courtney Love recently made some accusatory remarks against Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor and Foo Fighters vocalist Dave Grohl, but she seems to be retracting her comments. In a since-deleted social media post earlier this week, Love accused Reznor of "systemic abuse." She also accused Grohl, as well as his former Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic, of business improprieties.
Public Healthrock947.com

Watch Foo Fighters cover Queen during first full live show since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic

Foo Fighters made their full return to the live concert stage Tuesday night with a last-minute show at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, California. The set included a special, eight-minute cover of the Queen classic “Somebody to Love,” with drummer Taylor Hawkins singing lead vocals and Dave Grohl returning to the position he held in Nirvana behind the kit. Is there an extended drum solo? Does Hawkins hit that iconic falsetto note? You’d better believe it.
Celebritiesneuhoffmedialafayette.com

Courtney Love Unleashes On Dave Grohl & Trent Reznor On Deleted Instagram Posts

Hole frontwoman and Kurt Cobain's widow, Courtney Love, took time out to slam both Dave Grohl and Trent Reznor online. Ultimate-Guitar.com reported that in since-deleted posts, she vented on the alt rock giants, writing in part about her late-husband's Nirvana bandmate: “Here's a few receipts from some mega aggressions I've had to deal with, make myself small for, stop righteous lawsuits over, ('we are not doormats,' my sponsor always quotes to me) due to male privilege in all its vile toxicity. When Sharon Stone was asked if she had any #metoo's, she just laughed. We only get 1 right?”
Kansas City, MObridge909.org

Thursday Presales: Foo Fighters & Radkey + Alanis Morissette

Two huge shows are coming to Kansas City in the coming months, and we've got Bridge presales for both!. The Foo Fighters are back on the road to celebrate their 25th anniversary as a band, coming to Azura Amphitheater on Thursday, Aug. 5! The group is also touring on their latest album, “Medicine At Midnight,” and preparing for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Supporting them will be St. Joseph, MO punk rock brother trio Radkey, who recently appeared in Dave Grohl's documentary, “What Drives Us.”
New York City, NYPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Foo Fighters To Reopen MSG On June 20

(NEW YORK, NY) -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Foo Fighters will make New York and music history as they welcome vaccinated fans back to the iconic venue on June 20, 2021 for the first 100% capacity concert in a New York arena since March 2020. This important moment will mark Madison Square Garden’s first concert in more than 460 days and the first 100% vaccinated event at the venue, in yet another resounding endorsement of the return of live music.
Musicqrockonline.com

Foo Fighters Tapped to Reopen Madison Square Garden

After being dark for a record 460 days, Madison Square Garden officials have announced plans to reopen the venue — with a Foo Fighters concert. “We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” reads a statement released by frontman Dave Grohl. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that hard.” Tickets for the June 20th show go on sale this Friday. Did you ever imagine that Grohl would have such a successful career after Nirvana? What other unlikely successes have occurred in the world of rock?
Video GamesPCGamesN

Finally, a mash-up of Skyrim and The Sopranos

Someone is recreating classic scenes from the Sopranos in Skyrim, and I didn’t think I’d ever get to write that. Content creator Pertinax has been mashing the two up by cutting out characters and dialogue from classic Soprano scenes and setting it against Skyrim’s backdrop. The first one popped up...
MusicPosted by
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Wolfgang Van Halen: ‘It’s an Honor’ to Open for Guns N’ Roses

Mammoth WVH will perform their first official full show on July 31, when they'll start a run of dates opening for Guns N’ Roses that extends into fall. For leader Wolfgang Van Halen, part of the upcoming live experience will be familiar territory. “I’m really nervous, as always," he tells UCR. "I’m a very anxious person. But in a funny way, it’s very similar to how I started out in Van Halen, where the first show I played was at an arena in Charlotte, N.C. This time, it’s at a stadium in Hershey, Penn. So it’s following in a really funny way - but definitely still terrifying. It’s an honor to be there ... and I’m going to do my best.”
TV SeriesSlate

You’re Gonna Hafta

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. In Season 4, Episode 5 of The Crown, Buckingham Palace intruder Michael Fagan, played by actor Tom Brooke, wants his flat fixed up and is told, “You’re gonna hafta take that up with council.” Lexicon Valley host John McWhorter demonstrates that there are fascinating linguistic stories lurking everywhere by analyzing, word for word, that single line of dialogue.