Reverse Rickroll – Rick Astley Mashes Foo Fighters + ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’

Mammoth WVH will perform their first official full show on July 31, when they'll start a run of dates opening for Guns N’ Roses that extends into fall. For leader Wolfgang Van Halen, part of the upcoming live experience will be familiar territory. “I’m really nervous, as always," he tells UCR. "I’m a very anxious person. But in a funny way, it’s very similar to how I started out in Van Halen, where the first show I played was at an arena in Charlotte, N.C. This time, it’s at a stadium in Hershey, Penn. So it’s following in a really funny way - but definitely still terrifying. It’s an honor to be there ... and I’m going to do my best.”