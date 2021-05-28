Cancel
Tuscaloosa, AL

Why is This Busy Road Ruining Tires in Tuscaloosa, Alabama?

By Meg Summers
Alt 101.7
Alt 101.7
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A local road is causing major distress for drivers in the Druid City. Bear Creek Cutoff Road, a busy thoroughfare that connects Old Montgomery Highway to Bear Creek Road and Highway 69, appears to be covered in roofing nails. Social media posts like the one below show least 13 nails...

alt1017.com
Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alt1017.com/
