Laura Lempika decided to take a pregnancy test and shared the result with her fans on Snapchat. This one is rather unexpected and we invite you to discover it!. Recently, Laura Lempika has melted the web by posing with her son Zlatan. What to give ideas to Internet users! Since the young woman became a mother for the first time, everyone is eager for her to have a second. If the beautiful brunette has always made it clear that she wanted to wait before getting pregnant again, her plans could be turned upside down. When we did not expect it, the candidate of the show Objective Rest of the World took a pregnancy test. After specifying that she was doing it regularly because it has been several months since she has had her period, she revealed the result on Snapchat and this one is surprising!